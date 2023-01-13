 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

PHOTOS & VIDEO: Riverside basketball vs. Essex girls, Heartland Christian boys

  • 0

Riverside hosted the Essex girls and Heartland Christian boys on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023. Here are a few plays from the boys game.
011323-cbn-spo-riverside-p13

Heartland Christian's Brady Dingus (10) and Riverside's Garrett Hough (3) fight for a rebound during the first quarter on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023.
011323-cbn-spo-riverside-p1

Riverside's Sophia Taylor brings the ball upcourt during the third quarter as the Bulldogs host Essex on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023.
011323-cbn-spo-riverside-p2

Riverside's Becca Cody (10) gets a hug from teammate Madison Kelley (20) after drawing a charge during the third quarter as the Bulldogs host Essex on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023.
011323-cbn-spo-riverside-p3

Riverside's Elyssa Amdor (21) is swarmed by Essex defenders Addy Resh (1) and Cindy Swain (2) while driving to the basket during the third quarter on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023.
011323-cbn-spo-riverside-p12

Heartland Christian's Luke Anderson (23) beats out Riverside's Ayden Salais (2) for a rebound during the first quarter on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023.
011323-cbn-spo-riverside-p4

Essex's Brianne Johnson (11) defends as Riverside's Madison Kelley (20) shoots during the second quarter on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023.
011323-cbn-spo-riverside-p11

Heartland Christian's Gavin Andersen, center, defends as Riverside's Aiden Bell, right, takes a three point shot during the second quarter on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023.
011323-cbn-spo-riverside-p5

Riverside's Sophia Taylor takes a shot during the third quarter as the Bulldogs host Essex on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023.
011323-cbn-spo-riverside-p6

Riverside's Becca Cody (10) brings the ball upcourt during the second quarter as the Bulldogs host Essex on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023.
011323-cbn-spo-riverside-p7

Riverside head coach Mitch Rice, center, high fives Ayla Richardson (22) as she heads to the sideline during the second quarter on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023.
011323-cbn-spo-riverside-p8

Riverside's Madison Kelley, center, is fouled while shooting during the second quarter as the Bulldogs host Essex on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023.
011323-cbn-spo-riverside-p9

Riverside's Adaline Martens (23) shoots during the second quarter on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023.
011323-cbn-spo-riverside-p10

Riverside's Ayla Richardson (22) pushes the ball upcourt during the second quarter as the Bulldogs host Essex on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023.
011323-cbn-spo-riverside-p14

Heartland Christian's Brady Dingus (10) and Riverside's Wyatt Bell (44) fight for a loose ball during the second quarter on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023.
011323-cbn-spo-riverside-p15

Riverside head coach Nicholas Kroon, center, speaks with his players during a timeout in the second quarter as the Bulldogs host Heartland Christian on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023.
011323-cbn-spo-riverside-p16

Heartland Christian's Josiah Gray (11) looks to pass during the second quarter on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023.
011323-cbn-spo-riverside-p17

Riverside's Ayden Salais (2) defends as Heartland Christian's Josiah Gray (11) brings the ball upcourt during the second quarter on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023.
011323-cbn-spo-riverside-p18

Heartland Christian head coach Chad Beck speaks with his players during a timeout in the first quarter on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023.
011323-cbn-spo-riverside-p19

Heartland Christian's Luke Anderson (23) and Ra J Fetter (21) defend as Riverside's Kyler Rieken (24) shoots during the first quarter on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023.
011323-cbn-spo-riverside-p20

Riverside's Adaline Martens (23) and Essex's Brianne Johnson, at right, take a spill during the second quarter on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023.
011323-cbn-spo-riverside-p21

Essex's Brianne Johnson (11) defends as Riverside's Madison Kelley (20) passes the ball during the second quarter on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023.
011323-cbn-spo-riverside-p22

Riverside's Aiden Bell (1) reacts after draining one of several three point shots during the first half against Heartland Christian on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023.
011323-cbn-spo-riverside-p23

Heartland Christian's Matt Stile (30) passes the ball during the second quarter on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023.
0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert