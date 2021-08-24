Plan a memorable family reunion

Family reunions this summer are sure to take on special meaning as families reunite after months apart. Organizing such a momentous event may feel like a lot of work, but thinking of it in smaller pieces can make it easier to manage.

Finding a date that works for everyone may be the biggest hurdle. Once that essential detail is set, start planning your family get-together with these tips from the travel experts at Vrbo:

Decide on a celebration style

Family reunions come in all shapes and sizes. You might plan a gathering for a single day with a big meal and plenty of time for chatting with relatives, or it may be a multi-day affair filled with activities that get all ages involved.

Pick the place

The location of your reunion depends on many factors. In some cases, families plan for a location that’s easily accessible for the majority, like a midway point or a city where a large branch of the family tree is rooted. Other families build reunions around the head of the family and plan the location around where the eldest members of the family reside. Still other reunions are destination getaways with multiple households in one vacation location.

Choose where you’ll stay