On Friday afternoon a group of dignitaries walked up to shovels planted in the ground and picked up some dirt for ceremonial ground-breaking photos. It was an important event for Plattsmouth’s future as noted by City Administrator Emily Bausch a few moments earlier.

“This is a great day for Plattsmouth,” she told a large gathering. “This is an amazing step for the community.”

She was referring to a new wastewater treatment plant that will rise on currently vacant ground in the western part of the city. Numerous ground-breaking photos were taken of the many people from local, state and federal agencies who attended the event. That was appropriate since it took the combined efforts of many agencies to make this plant a reality, according to a former city administrator.

“This is a true partnership between local government, state government and the federal government,” Irv Portis said. “If all heads can come together, you can achieve success.”

The new plant, estimated to cost $67 million, will be located on the south end of Vireo Parkway, west of U.S. Highway 75, and near the expanding Vireo Systems site.

It will replace a plant along the Missouri River that was substantially damaged from the March 2019 flood, though working again with temporary repairs.

“The old plant was built in the early 1970s, while the new plant is designed to meet future growth,” said Steve Perry, the city’s engineering consultant. “It can even be expanded. It’s designed to expand in the future, if needed.”

The new plant will feature a pumping station on Main Street east of the downtown section where it will collect sewage from around town. Then, it will pump that sewage through two pipes to be installed under streets to the new plant. A 12-inch diameter pipe will be used during low-flow periods, while a 24-inch pipe will be able to handle higher flows, Perry said.

A lengthy portion of the pipes will be installed under Lincoln Avenue past Rhylander Park, he said.

The installation of those pipes will cost about $20 million in addition to the cost of the plant, Perry said.

About 17 acres will cover the space for the new plant, which will feature the latest technology in the treatment of wastewater, he said.

“It’s designed to handle up to four million gallons of sewage per day, whereas the old plant was 3 million,” Perry said.

Construction should be completed in the late summer of 2025, he said.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency will pay 90% of the cost, with the state paying 5% and the city the remaining 5%.

Plattsmouth Mayor Paul Lambert praised the partnership of all involved.

“This is a good example of that,” he said of the plant.