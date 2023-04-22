Gretna had a good week end when they ran into the Elkhorn South Storm in the championship game of Papillion-La Vista's Monarch Tournament at Fricke Field on Saturday.

With wins over Omaha Burke, Lincoln Pius X and their second win of the season over defending Class A state champions Millard West, Gretna improved to 16 wins.

"That's what I told the guys as a whole, we had a good week, had some really good wins and a lot of good pitching and defense and just did some things enough offensively at certain times," Dragons head coach Jake Wolf said. "And today ... one of those days, you know, you get to the end of a week we're throwing a lot of guys and credit to them, we got behind in some situations pitching wise and they were able to capitalize, got a couple big two-out hits that kind of busted it open and, and their starter like I said he was he was good."

Oregon commit Michael Meckna pitched six innings of one-run ball -- RBI double by Griffin Goldman -- for the Storm, and the offense pounced on Gretna starter Connor Cole in the fourth inning.

Through three, Cole had faced 12 at-bats, allowing just two hits and one walk. But an RBI triple by Trey Mandina, single by Jack Ohlrich and two-run double by Hayden Kelberlau turned a one-run deficit into a 4-1 lead.

In their own opportunities, Wolf said the Dragons had opportunities but couldn't capitalize.

"We put a few guys on base. We had some opportunities, but just didn't get a big two-out hit which we have gotten here earlier this week. But I think if we pieced together two-out hit here and there, and maybe (the result) looks a little different."

The Storm tacked on three runs in the sixth on a wild pitch, error and RBI single by Alex Thomas to round out the 7-1 scoreline.

Looking ahead, the Dragons face a six-game stretch to end the regular season, which concludes with a chance to take on Elkhorn South again on May 1.

Before then, Gretna hosts LSU commit and recently-crowned all-time Class B home run king Kale Fountain and Norris, before perennial powerhouse Millard South comes to Gretna on Wednesday for senior night. In spite of that, the one-game-at-a-time approach has the Dragons focused on Monday against Omaha Bryan.

"When those come around, we'll be ready to go but like I said, just focusing on starting over again on Monday."

Elkhorn South (17-6) .. 000 403 0 -- 7

Gretna (16-5) ............ 100 000 0 -- 1