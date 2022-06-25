PREP BASEBALL: Third inning spurt boosts Cardinals over Yellow Jackets

The Treynor baseball team took advantage of three Thomas Jefferson errors in the third inning to push three runs home in the bottom of the third inning which helped the Cardinals defeat the Yellow Jackets 3-1 in Treynor on Saturday afternoon.

“A win is a win,” Treynor coach Scott Wallace said. “We struggled again at the plate in trying to get some hits. We’ve been hot and cold for the last week and a half. Some nights we’ve hit really well, other nights or days like today we’ll only get four hits. But we took advantage of some of their mistakes in the third inning, we put the ball in play and put the pressure on them to make a play.”

Though the Jackets outhit the Cardinals seven to four, four errors throughout the game plagued T.J. into this close defeat.

“We were just one play away defensively and offensively a couple of times today and just could get that one play,” Tom Giles said. “I’m still very proud of the kids. They’re working hard and competing hard and we keep getting better and better.

“Defensively we know we have to clean things up a bit, at the same time we are a bit banged up and have some JV guys playing and getting some opportunities. Everyone keeps working hard and learning.”

The Yellow Jackets got on the board first with a run in the top of the first. The Yellow Jackets threatened to expand on their slim lead by loading the bases with just one out in the top of the third, but the Cardinals caught a pop fly and junior Ryan Bach struck out a batter to get the Cardinals out of the inning without giving up any runs.

In the bottom of the third, the Cardinals made their move. An RBI triple from Brady Coffman tied the game at 1-1 and Kaden Snyder connected for a ground-out RBI to bring Coffman home.

Junior Jaxon Schumacher also scored after an error throw went past third base thus allowing Schumacher home to give the Cardinals a 3-1 lead with just one out in the bottom of the third.

“I felt confident going up to the plate,” Snyder said. “I saw the runners and looked for a gap to get them home and didn’t quite hit it where I wanted to go and grounded out, but I still got the runners in to score, and got us the lead. That third inning was huge for us.”

The Yellow Jackets made a threat to tie the game late in the top of the seventh with runners on second and third with two outs to make things interesting, but Schumacher caught a pop fly behind home plate to close the game.

“I heard and saw the ball go straight up off the bat and I just collapsed my glove on it with both hands and made the play,” Schumacher said. “We didn’t come out with the best intensity to start this game, but a couple of timely hits in that third inning brought us back and once we got the lead we knew we just had to play good defense to close it out.”

Bach was credited with the win on the mound for the Cardinals. Junior Mason Yochum, Snyder, Bach, and sophomore Charlie Schrage all had a hit for the Cardinals.

Freshman Nate Anderson and freshman Kendall Bell co-led the Yellow Jackets with two hits each.

Treynor will play again on Monday when they hit the road to play Kingsley-Pierson for a 7:30 p.m. game. Thomas Jefferson will play on Tuesday in a double header against Sioux City Heelan with game one at 4 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson (1-26) 100 000 0 – 1

Treynor (12-8) 003 000 0 – 3