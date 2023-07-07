Ty Thomson pitched a gem where he allowed just one hit all night en route to Lewis Central defeating Carroll 9-1 in their district opener at Iowa Western’s Dr. Marshall Baseball Complex on Friday night.

“Ty did great to get 12 outs himself, and the defense really cleaned up the rest,” Titans coach Jim Waters said. “We had just the one miscue in the field, and we’ll live with one miscue. Obviously, we’d rather have none going forward, but the defense really helped dominate tonight.

“Offensively, we talked before the game that we want to draw first blood, and after those first two innings, we were pretty consistent from the third inning on. We still have room, and I still have a lot of hope that, offensively, things are going to click in and start scoring more in bunches. But we still scored every inning after those first two, and I think that’s a positive sign.”

After collecting just one hit in the first two innings, the Titans finally put a pair of runs on the board in the third inning as Jack Doolittle scored off a sac fly RBI, and Payton Fort had a sac RBI in the inning to get the Titans in front.

Two more came home in the fourth for the Titans thanks to Ethan Achenbach stealing home in a two-runner jam, and Logan Manz smacked a ball deep to left center for a sacrifice RBI.

The Tigers got a run in off a sac RBI, but Brady Hetzel got the run back in the bottom half of the fifth as he scored off a wild pitch, and Parker Heller connected for an RBI to make it 6-1.

“Once we figured out their first pitcher three innings in, are energy really shot up,” Heller said. “The bats got hot, everyone’s getting loud in the stands, and we got rolling.”

Heller would finish the evening with three of the Titan's eight total hits and had an RBI as well.

Thomson then sat the Tigers down 1-2-3, and The Titans’ bats finished off the Tigers in the sixth as Brady Hetzel smacked one to shallow left field for a two-RBI single, and Casey Clair hit a sac RBI to center field.

Thomson then took care of business and finished off with 12 strikeouts and allowed just one hit to earn the win on the mound. Thomson was just one strike away from a no-hitter but was still happy overall with a dominant performance with the fielders.

“I thought we had that last guy when he went down 0-2,” Thomson said. “I tried to throw on more strike to make it game over, but props to him. He put it in play, and we were unable to make a play on him.

“It was a great team win. Everybody competed at the plate, and none of us struck out and finally got going in the third. The best defense is to keep putting up more runs.”

“Shout to Ty. He threw a hell of a game,” Heller added. “If he doesn’t get the strikeout, he throws balls that our defense can make plays on, and defensively we were very efficient tonight.”

Thomson also had a hit for a double in the win. Hetzel contributed two hits in the win and a team-high two RBIs.

With the win, the Titans advance to the Class 3A District 8 semifinal, where they will face Glenwood on Monday at 7 p.m. at Lewis Central High School.

Carroll (7-22) 000 010 0 – 1

Lewis Central (28-4) 002 223 0 – 9

Other Area District Baseball Scores

Class 4A

Johnston 10 Thomas Jefferson 0

Abraham Lincoln at Sioux City North was postponed to Saturday at noon.

Class 3A

Glenwood 3 Creston 2

Regional Softball Scores

Class 2A

Missouri Valley 14 Treynor 9