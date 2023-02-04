The Lewis Central and Harlan’s game was called off to honor Mia Schwieso. A potential makeup date has not been announced. The Nonpareil sends its thoughts and prayers to the Harlan Community and Mia’s family.

Sioux City East 61 Abraham Lincoln 39: Class 5A No. 14 Sioux City East used a big fourth quarter to pull away from the Lynx in Sioux City and never let them make much headway back into the game.

Megan Elam and Emily Pomernakas each scored 11 for the Lynx.

Abraham Lincoln (11-8) 9 8 11 11 – 39

Sioux City East (14-3) 14 22 16 9 – 61

Tri-Center 49 Riverside 32: The Bulldogs took an early lead after the first quarter, but the Trojans held the Bulldogs to just five points in the second quarter as they pulled in front and continued to pull away as the game went on.

Quincey Schneckloth led the Trojans with 16 points and six assists and Taylor Kenkel added another 12 for TC.

Riverside (6-14) 12 5 8 7 – 32

Tri-Center (11-9) 9 14 9 17 – 49

Boys

Sioux City East 60 Abraham Lincoln 57: The Black Raiders edged past the Lynx to lock up the Missouri River conference title at home.

Abraham Lincoln (12-6) 9 15 19 14 – 57

Sioux City East (17-2) 12 10 22 16 – 60

Riverside 46 Tri-Center 44: Aiden Bell hit a 3-point shot as the buzzer sounded to get Riverside the win over the Trojans in Neola.

Ayden Salais and Grady Jeppesen each scored 13 points and Bell had 11. Micheal Turner and Isaac Wohlhuter co-led Tri-Center with 14 points each.

Harlan 51 Lewis Central 42: The Cyclones outscored the Titans in each quarter and held off a late 6-0 run that brought LC within two with about four minutes left to play.

Curtis Witte led with 11 points and Nash Paulson finished with 10 for LC.

Lewis Central (9-10) 8 10 16 8 –42

Harlan (11-5) 12 13 17 9 – 51