PREP BASKETBALL: Rams sweep Tigers, Saintes' late rally comes up short

Glenwood 60 Red Oak 37: Class 4A No. 14 Glenwood scored 30 points in the second quarter to break this game open quickly and earn a Hawkeye 10 conference win.

Jenna Hopp had 29 points and Kate Hughes added 13 points for Glenwood.

Red Oak (0-16) 10 9 9 9 – 37

Glenwood (9-4) 13 30 8 9 – 60

Atlantic 49 St. Albert 44: Class No. 14 Atlantic handed Class 1A No. St. Albert its second defeat of the year after hanging on the road, despite a furious fourth-quarter rally attempt by the Saintes.

Ella Klusman had 14 points and Missy Evezic finished with 12 points, seven rebounds, and five blocks in the defeat in Council Bluffs.

Atlantic (11-4) 7 16 16 10 – 49

St. Albert (13-2) 6 6 10 22 – 44

Underwood vs IKM-MAnning was postponed until Jan. 23 and will be played in Underwood at 6 p.m.

BOYS

Glenwood 78 Red Oak 76: Four Ram players scored in double digits in high scoring-Hawkeye 10 thriller.

Risto Lappala led Glenwood with 19 points, Kayden Anderson followed with 18, Logyn Eckheart scored 12, and Gavin Schau had 11.

Red Oak (5-9) 19 18 22 17 – 76

Glenwood (11-4) 16 26 17 19 – 78