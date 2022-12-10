PREP BASKETBALL: Titans top Falcons

The Lewis Central boys basketball team rolled to a Hawkeye 10 conference win over inner-city foe St. Albert on Friday night 80-46.

From the get-go, the Titans offense clicked on all cylinders as three Titans scored double figures and two of the three scored 20 points or more.

“I’m overall proud of the guys on how they executed offensively,” Titans coach Ricky Torres said. “In the first couple games it felt like we were missing something offensively, maybe just some shots that weren’t going in or we weren’t making that extra pass, but tonight we put it all together. And kudos to the guys for buying in and working hard.”

The Titans began the game on a 13-1 run and never surrendered the lead, by halftime, the Titans increased their lead up to 20 points and then provided more of the same in the third quarter as the guards and posts lit up the scoreboard for the Titans.

Leading the scoring for the Titans was senior Colby Souther with 21 points and right behind him was his teammate Nash Paulson with 20 points. Senior Boston Hensley added another 13 points for Lewis Central.

“It’s great to come out here and play in front of a fun atmosphere,” Souther said. “The atmosphere here was absolutely electric and I just love playing that type of game and competing the way we did, it’s great to see us playing like that.”

“We just brought all the offense we had at them,” Paulson added. “We have over a dozen plays and most of them worked, it was a great team win.

“We knew it going to be a big, loud environment, we knew they were going to come at us with a 2-3 zone, so we attacked it.”

By the midway point of the fourth quarter the Titans had grown their lead past 30 points and reserves for both squads got some playing time before Lewis Central collected their first Hawkeye 10 win of the season.

Colin Lillie led the Falcons with 18 points, sophomore Joe Hughes added another eight points for St. Albert.

Lewis Central will host Urbandale on Saturday at 4 p.m. St. Albert returns to action on Friday at Mid-America Center against Shenandoah at 8 p.m.

Lewis Central (3-0) 20 22 20 18 – 80

St. Albert (1-4) 9 13 14 10 – 46