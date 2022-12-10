PREP BOWLING: Falcons and Titans split Holiday Bowling Tournament

The St. Albert boys and Lewis Central girls bowling teams earned first place in Friday’s Holiday tournament at the Thunderbowl in Council Bluffs.

In addition, Adam Denny for the second consecutive year posted the best score of the tournament, and Lewis Central’s Aleesha Oden had the best score for the girl's competition.

“For our team to take first three years in a row and for me to win individually two years in a row is awesome,” Denny said. “It’s my last year to do something and prove that I’m one of the best here and that I haven’t gotten this far for no reason.”

“Coming into today I think we were a little nervous,” Oden said. “We only have two of the bowlers back from last year so we had to rebuild our team a bit, but a lot of girls keep stepping up. They made their spares and did what they needed to do when it counted most.”

Adam Denny finished with a score of 492. Thomas Jefferson’s Kendall Bell was second with 486. Abraham Lincon’s Carter Schwiesow bowled 477, Lewis Central's Zane Coonce 447, and St. Albert’s Cole Pekny had a 445 to cap off the top five bowlers for the boys.

For the Girls, Oden finished with a 466. AJ Ford from Lewis Central had a 395 St. Albert’s Alexis Narmi bowled a 393, Georgie Bohnet a 390, and Bailey Secrest had a 373 to round out the top five.

“Anytime you have that many teams there it’s exciting to play them and show what we’ve been practicing,” St. Albert coach Mike Klusman said. “For the guys to get the win for the third year in a row it’s pretty sweet.

St. Albert’s team score of 2,585 was a new girls program record.

“The confidence for the girls just keeps coming out of them and they just keep practicing,” Klusman said. “Believing in each other and finishing just 31 pins behind the defending state champ is a pretty special moment and hopefully we can continue this through the season.”

“It’s always great to finish on top,” Titans coach Paul Renshaw said. “This was the girls' first big meet of the season and bowling a 2600 is a great starting point. We got a couple of new faces on the team this year and they’ve really been stepping up, and we think this is going to be another fun season.”

Listed below are the overall team results.

Boys

1. St. Albert, 3,329

2. Abraham Lincoln, 3,167

3. Shenandoah, 2,896

4. Lewis Central, 2,802

5. Red Oak, 2,430

6. Thomas Jefferson, 2,178

7. Tri-Center, 1,856

Girls

1. Lewis Central, 2,616

2. St. Albert, 2,585

3. Shenandoah, 2,223

4. Tri-Center, 2,138

5. Thomas Jefferson, 2,000

6. Red Oak, 1,843

7. Abraham Lincoln, 1,583