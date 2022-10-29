PREP FOOTBALL: Glenwood defeats Spencher

Glenwood football upset Spencer 38-26 on Friday night on the road in Class 3A playoffs, but head coach Cory Faust said the Rams didn’t see themselves as underdogs coming in

“We didn’t feel like underdog,” Faust said..” We feel like we have a really god team. I think our record is a little deceiving from the scores that we’ve lost by look deceiving. We’ve shown that we can play with anybody in the state when we’re healthy and playing well and controlling everything that we can control.”

Kayden Anderson scored on a 1-yard touchdown run, Tate Mayberry rushed 30 yards for a score, Connor King made a 33-yard field goal and CJ Carter scored a rushing touchdown.

“Early in the game we were able to stop their offense,” Faust said. “We were able to get out of their under center running game, which is what their bread and butter is. They hang their hat on that. They did find a little success going to some of their secondary formations and plays running the ball. They capitalized on couple of short fields off turnovers. … We don’t like giving up the big plays but credit them they’re a really good team.”

Glenwood will play Lewis Central next week with a spot at the semifinals on the line.

“We’re gonna have to play hard.,” Faust said. We’re gonna have to play well. Lewis Central is ranked No, 1 for a reason. I think early in that game se showed that we’re playing well and can compete with them. We’re going to have to have a good week of preparation and play as hard as we can and may the chips fall where they may.”