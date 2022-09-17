PREP FOOTBALL: Vikings win big in key district showdown; Week four scoreboard

AHSTW 41 Mount Ayr 13: Class A No. 7 AHSTW earned what head coach G.G. Harris called a huge team win over Class A No. 4 Mount Ayr in Avoca to seize control of Class A’s district 7 at the midpoint of the season.

“It’s an absolutely huge win,” Harris said. “Last year this game was a bit of a turning point for our team and for me as a coach, we reassessed some discipline and physicality things about us. This year we kept saying why not make this a turning point again and continue to build our success of this.

That was a very talented team in Mount Ayr, but our guys really came ready to play and I have more than plenty of good things to say about this team, everyone here has been stepping up and making plays.”

Viking quarterback Kyle Sternberg threw for three touchdowns, all to different receivers, and ran in one as well, while Luke Sternberg ran in two more touchdowns for the Vikings to blow this game open by the midway point of the third quarter.

Nick Denning, Cole Scheffler, and Brayden Lund were the recipients of the three touchdown passes.

Not to go unnoticed was the defense that held the Raiders, a team that was averaging over 40 points per game, to just 13 overall with just one touchdown in each half.

“Every guy that steps onto that field is making an impact on the game,” Harris said. “We have guys that only play special teams or defense, but are still taking pride in that play and everyone is doing their 1/11th.”

With the win, AHSTW improves to 4-0 and 3-0 in Class A District 7 play and is looking to keep the winning ways rolling as they head to Oakland next week to take on Riverside.

This 4-0 start has the team and Viking country excited for what may be ahead, the thing that excites Coach Harris the most is the leadership and maturity this team has, and says this team as result can accomplish even bigger things yet.

“This team’s leadership and maturity are fantastic,” Harris said. “We go a lot of awesome guys who have bought into what we’re coaching, and are doing things the right way, our seniors have senior both good and bad things in the past and have helped make this a very disciplined group. This team's level of maturity, experience, and leadership, and then throw in a nice mixture of young guys, they’ve just been meshing together to make this whole thing work. They deserve a lot of credit for that.”

The kick-off between the Bulldogs and Vikings is set for 7 p.m.

Mount Ayr (3-1) 14 6 14 6 – 41

AHSTW (4-0) 7 0 0 6 – 13

Treynor 48 West Monona 0: After receiving their first defeat last week Treynor returned home and responded with a strong shutout win on Homecoming night over the Spartans.

Cardinal quarterback Kayden Dirks threw for 206 yards and a touchdown. Karson Elwood caught five of those passes, including the touchdown, and had 90 yards receiving. On defense, Dirks caught three interceptions and took one of the three back for a touchdown.

Treynor will look to get another game into the win column as they host East Sac County next week at 7 p.m.

West Monona (0-4) 0 0 0 0 – 0

Treynor (3-1) 20 7 14 7 – 48

Underwood 55 East Sac County 0: Class 1A No. 6 Underwood wasted no time beating up on a winless Raider team on the road as they cruised to their fourth consecutive victory.

Underwood quarterback Alex Ravlin threw 18 for 30, three touchdowns, and 237 yards. Junior Maddox Nelson also ran in two touchdowns for Underwood and had a pick-six for the Eagles as well.

Underwood will return home next week for their homecoming game against Maple Valley (MVAOCOU) at 7 p.m.

Underwood (4-1) 21 20 14 0 – 55

East Sac County (0-4) 0 0 0 0 – 0

Riverside 47 Sidney 16: The Bulldogs earned their first win of the season after a strong first half against the Cowboys on the road.

Kyler Rieken ran for 146 yards and three touchdowns for the Bulldogs, and quarterback Grady Jeppesen threw 16 for 18, three touchdowns, and 211 yards. Ayden Salais caught two of those touchdown passes, and Aiden Bell caught the other.

Riverside will host AHSTW next week at 7 p.m.

Riverside (1-3) 13 21 13 0 – 47

Sidney (1-3) 0 0 8 8 – 16

Logan-Magnolia 29 Tri-Center 26: The Panthers used a late touchdown with about 30 seconds to go in the game and recovered a surprise onside kick to steal a Class A district 8 game from the Trojans.

Despite the loss, Trojan running back Micheal Turner had a superb game, rushing for 205 yards and three total touchdowns.

Lo-Ma has now won two straight games. Tri-Center will host IKM-Manning next Friday at 7 p.m.

Tri-Center (1-3) 0 12 8 6 – 26

Logan-Magnolia (2-2) 0 16 6 7 – 29

Harlan 49 Glenwood 14: Class 3A No. 3 Harlan’s offense was clicking on all cylinders to put away the Rams early in Harlan.

Ram quarterback Kayden Anderson threw two touchdowns and 211 yards.

Glenwood will look to bounce back next week as they host Des Moines Hoover next week at 7 p.m.

Glenwood (2-2) 7 0 0 7 – 14

Harlan (3-1) 21 21 7 0 – 49