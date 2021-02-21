Prep roundup: AL, LC girls basketball teams fall in postseason play

GIRLS BASKETBALL

INDIANOLA – Indianola defeated Abraham Lincoln 73-59 in the semifinal matchup in Class 5A – Region 2.

Baylie Girres scored 19 to lead A.L., while teammate Emily Pomernackas added 16.

“We played great basketball tonight,” A.L. head coach Chad Schaa said. “We had players step up, and made some big shots for us tonight. We had about a five minute stretch where we just couldn’t score and Indianola hit some big time shots.”

Schaa also complimented his team, especially the senior.

“I’m so proud of our girls’ efforts,” he said. “It was just an amazing group to coach. EIght seniors played there last game of their careers. These seniors were amazing leaders, and left their mark with our program.”

AL (10-11) 13 15 19 12--59

Indianola (18-4) 19 17 18 19--73

AL: Allison Steppuhn 3, Jillian Shanks 11, Emily Pomernackas 16, Jacee Tindall 9, Baylie Girres 19

Indianola: Naughton 5, Ortlund 3, Blake 19, Clatt 24, Bishop 6, Johnston 5, Kluver 3, McDaniel 4.

