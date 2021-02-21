 Skip to main content
Prep roundup: AL, LC girls basketball teams fall in postseason play
Basketball graphic
Courtesy Metro Creative Connection

GIRLS BASKETBALL

INDIANOLA – Indianola defeated Abraham Lincoln 73-59 in the semifinal matchup in Class 5A – Region 2.

Baylie Girres scored 19 to lead A.L., while teammate Emily Pomernackas added 16.

“We played great basketball tonight,” A.L. head coach Chad Schaa said. “We had players step up, and made some big shots for us tonight. We had about a five minute stretch where we just couldn’t score and Indianola hit some big time shots.”

Schaa also complimented his team, especially the senior.

“I’m so proud of our girls’ efforts,” he said. “It was just an amazing group to coach. EIght seniors played there last game of their careers. These seniors were amazing leaders, and left their mark with our program.”

AL (10-11) 13 15 19 12--59

Indianola (18-4) 19 17 18 19--73

AL: Allison Steppuhn 3, Jillian Shanks 11, Emily Pomernackas 16, Jacee Tindall 9, Baylie Girres 19

Indianola: Naughton 5, Ortlund 3, Blake 19, Clatt 24, Bishop 6, Johnston 5, Kluver 3, McDaniel 4.

Glenwood 73,

Lewis Central 40

GLENWOOD – Glenwood (18-3) defeated Lewis Central (10-9) 73-40 in a Class 4A – Region 1 semifinal.

Glenwood advances 4A-1 championship against Sergeant Bluff-Luton on Tuesday

Harlan 74,

Spencer 61

HARLAN – Jocelyn Cheek broke Harlan’s the record for 3-pointers in a season, helping Harlan defeat Spencer 74-61 in the semifinals of Class 4A – Region 8 on Saturday.

Cheek made three 3-pointers, giving her 57 to break the previous mark of 56 by Brooke Leinen in 2011.

Spencer (15-8) 13 10 19 19 -- 61

Harlan Community (16-5) 11 21 16 26 -- 74

S: Jada Piercy 13, Alexa Johnson 20, Allison Piercy 18, Payton Cooper 4, Haley Berends 2, Maureen McDermott 4.

H: Jocelyn Cheek 13, Claire Schmitz 24, Ashley Hall 7, Raegen Wicks 3, Brecken Van Baale 16, Caitlyn Leinen 4, Macie Leinen 7.

Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Ames 46, Des Moines, Roosevelt 18

Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 61, Millard West, Neb. 57

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Des Moines, North vs. Bellevue West, Neb., ccd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Class 3A Region 1

Championship

Cherokee, Washington 74, Panorama, Panora 46

Class 3A Region 2

Championship

Unity Christian 52, Estherville Lincoln Central 27

Class 3A Region 3

Championship

Roland-Story, Story City 38, Des Moines Christian 29

Class 3A Region 4

Championship

Clear Lake 59, Williamsburg 29

Class 3A Region 5

Championship

Waukon 60, Osage 37

Class 3A Region 6

Championship

West Lyon, Inwood 47, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 41

Class 3A Region 7

Championship

Assumption, Davenport 49, Solon 36

Class 3A Region 8

Championship

West Burlington 47, West Liberty 45

Class 4A Region 1

Semifinal

Glenwood 73, Lewis Central 40

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 46, LeMars 29

Class 4A Region 2

Semifinal

Ballard 44, Mason City 30

North Polk, Alleman 58, Benton Community 48

Class 4A Region 3

Semifinal

Creston 62, Norwalk 56

Dallas Center-Grimes 52, ADM, Adel 39

Class 4A Region 4

Semifinal

Fairfield 43, Fort Madison 29

North Scott, Eldridge 65, Keokuk 44

Class 4A Region 5

Semifinal

Central Clinton, DeWitt 75, Washington 31

Marion 54, Clear Creek-Amana 36

Class 4A Region 6

Semifinal

Wahlert, Dubuque 52, Cedar Rapids Xavier 36

Waverly-Shell Rock 52, Decorah 29

Class 4A Region 7

Semifinal

Bondurant Farrar 63, Winterset 41

Grinnell 57, Gilbert 51

Class 4A Region 8

Semifinal

Denison-Schleswig 52, Boone 45

Harlan 74, Spencer 61

Class 5A Region 1

Semifinal

Ankeny 73, Ames 37

Waukee 101, Des Moines, East 22

Class 5A Region 2

Semifinal

Indianola 73, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 59

Johnston 71, Des Moines, Lincoln 22

Class 5A Region 3

Semifinal

Iowa City High 55, Muscatine 45

Waterloo, West 71, Dubuque, Hempstead 50

Class 5A Region 4

Semifinal

Sioux City, West 63, Fort Dodge 53

Southeast Polk 85, Marshalltown 17

Class 5A Region 5

Semifinal

Ankeny Centennial 52, Urbandale 32

Des Moines, Roosevelt 55, Des Moines, North 46

Class 5A Region 6

Semifinal

Davenport, North 59, Bettendorf 53

Iowa City West 53, Davenport, Central 43

Class 5A Region 7

Semifinal

Cedar Falls 70, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 34

Valley, West Des Moines 64, Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 48

Class 5A Region 8

Semifinal

Cedar Rapids, Washington 74, Davenport, West 19

Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 52, Linn-Mar, Marion 46

