Prep roundup: AL, LC girls basketball teams fall in postseason play

GIRLS BASKETBALL
INDIANOLA – Indianola defeated Abraham Lincoln 73-59 in the semifinal matchup in Class 5A – Region 2.
Baylie Girres scored 19 to lead A.L., while teammate Emily Pomernackas added 16.
“We played great basketball tonight,” A.L. head coach Chad Schaa said. “We had players step up, and made some big shots for us tonight. We had about a five minute stretch where we just couldn’t score and Indianola hit some big time shots.”
Schaa also complimented his team, especially the senior.
“I’m so proud of our girls’ efforts,” he said. “It was just an amazing group to coach. EIght seniors played there last game of their careers. These seniors were amazing leaders, and left their mark with our program.”
AL (10-11) 13 15 19 12--59
Indianola (18-4) 19 17 18 19--73
AL: Allison Steppuhn 3, Jillian Shanks 11, Emily Pomernackas 16, Jacee Tindall 9, Baylie Girres 19
Indianola: Naughton 5, Ortlund 3, Blake 19, Clatt 24, Bishop 6, Johnston 5, Kluver 3, McDaniel 4.
Glenwood 73,
Lewis Central 40
GLENWOOD – Glenwood (18-3) defeated Lewis Central (10-9) 73-40 in a Class 4A – Region 1 semifinal.
Glenwood advances 4A-1 championship against Sergeant Bluff-Luton on Tuesday
Harlan 74,
Spencer 61
HARLAN – Jocelyn Cheek broke Harlan’s the record for 3-pointers in a season, helping Harlan defeat Spencer 74-61 in the semifinals of Class 4A – Region 8 on Saturday.
Cheek made three 3-pointers, giving her 57 to break the previous mark of 56 by Brooke Leinen in 2011.
Spencer (15-8) 13 10 19 19 -- 61
Harlan Community (16-5) 11 21 16 26 -- 74
S: Jada Piercy 13, Alexa Johnson 20, Allison Piercy 18, Payton Cooper 4, Haley Berends 2, Maureen McDermott 4.
H: Jocelyn Cheek 13, Claire Schmitz 24, Ashley Hall 7, Raegen Wicks 3, Brecken Van Baale 16, Caitlyn Leinen 4, Macie Leinen 7.
Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Ames 46, Des Moines, Roosevelt 18
Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 61, Millard West, Neb. 57
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Des Moines, North vs. Bellevue West, Neb., ccd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Class 3A Region 1
Championship
Cherokee, Washington 74, Panorama, Panora 46
Class 3A Region 2
Championship
Unity Christian 52, Estherville Lincoln Central 27
Class 3A Region 3
Championship
Roland-Story, Story City 38, Des Moines Christian 29
Class 3A Region 4
Championship
Clear Lake 59, Williamsburg 29
Class 3A Region 5
Championship
Waukon 60, Osage 37
Class 3A Region 6
Championship
West Lyon, Inwood 47, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 41
Class 3A Region 7
Championship
Assumption, Davenport 49, Solon 36
Class 3A Region 8
Championship
West Burlington 47, West Liberty 45
Class 4A Region 1
Semifinal
Glenwood 73, Lewis Central 40
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 46, LeMars 29
Class 4A Region 2
Semifinal
Ballard 44, Mason City 30
North Polk, Alleman 58, Benton Community 48
Class 4A Region 3
Semifinal
Creston 62, Norwalk 56
Dallas Center-Grimes 52, ADM, Adel 39
Class 4A Region 4
Semifinal
Fairfield 43, Fort Madison 29
North Scott, Eldridge 65, Keokuk 44
Class 4A Region 5
Semifinal
Central Clinton, DeWitt 75, Washington 31
Marion 54, Clear Creek-Amana 36
Class 4A Region 6
Semifinal
Wahlert, Dubuque 52, Cedar Rapids Xavier 36
Waverly-Shell Rock 52, Decorah 29
Class 4A Region 7
Semifinal
Bondurant Farrar 63, Winterset 41
Grinnell 57, Gilbert 51
Class 4A Region 8
Semifinal
Denison-Schleswig 52, Boone 45
Harlan 74, Spencer 61
Class 5A Region 1
Semifinal
Ankeny 73, Ames 37
Waukee 101, Des Moines, East 22
Class 5A Region 2
Semifinal
Indianola 73, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 59
Johnston 71, Des Moines, Lincoln 22
Class 5A Region 3
Semifinal
Iowa City High 55, Muscatine 45
Waterloo, West 71, Dubuque, Hempstead 50
Class 5A Region 4
Semifinal
Sioux City, West 63, Fort Dodge 53
Southeast Polk 85, Marshalltown 17
Class 5A Region 5
Semifinal
Ankeny Centennial 52, Urbandale 32
Des Moines, Roosevelt 55, Des Moines, North 46
Class 5A Region 6
Semifinal
Davenport, North 59, Bettendorf 53
Iowa City West 53, Davenport, Central 43
Class 5A Region 7
Semifinal
Cedar Falls 70, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 34
Valley, West Des Moines 64, Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 48
Class 5A Region 8
Semifinal
Cedar Rapids, Washington 74, Davenport, West 19
Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 52, Linn-Mar, Marion 46