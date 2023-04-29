Lewis Central matched up with Sioux City East at Creighton's Morrison Stadium, while Treynor boys defeated Van Meter on Saturday.

Boys

Treynor 4, Van Meter 2

Cardinals senior Sam Burmeister contributed to all four goals for Class 1A No. 3 Treynor in a comprehensive second-half comeback.

Trailing 1-0 at halftime, Treynor fought back on two goals and two assists from Burmeister led the Cardinals to a bounce-back win after losing 1-0 to Abraham Lincoln on a last-minute penalty kick goal on Friday.

Lewis Central 5, Sioux City East 1

The Titans led 1-0 at halftime, but really upped the pressure in Omaha with four second-half goals.

A Brayden Shepard hat-trick led the way for Lewis Central, as the junior had five shots on goal. Senior Boston Hensley added a goal and assist.

Girls

Lewis Central 4, Sioux City East 3

Goals galore in the girls game at Morrison Stadium as the Titans came back from a 2-1 halftime deficit to emerge with a victory.

Glenwood 5, Maryville 3

Senior Nora Dougherty provided two goals and two assists as the Rams rolled in goal after goal in an electrifying match. Faith Weber and Molly Williams added a goal each.