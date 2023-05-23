The Lynx are returning to the diamond and though plenty of players return there will still be some challenges and new faces to this year’s squad.

One of those new faces is the head coach Kristin McCoid, who returns an experienced roster that has just three seniors. Nonetheless, the Lynx are keeping their goals simple for now as they begin the season.

“Our goals for this season are to grow and get better every day,” McCoid said. “I would love to see us win the conference this year. Most importantly I want us to have fun and develop our skills individually and as a team as the season goes along.”

The Lynx have already met some early challenges, as some of their players are battling some injuries to start this season, and of course, some are still participating in some spring activities. Therefore an early task for the Lynx is to learn about their depth as the team works itself toward full strength.

“We do have a lot of returners, but due to a few injured players, we are building to fill some important positions. We also have a lot of young players, but with experience, I think they will do great things.”

The Lynx bring back some key players such as, but not limited to catcher and shortstop junior Kelsi Nelson, senior pitcher Holly Hansen, and senior fielder Jazmyne Villalobos. However, some youth will still have their chances to shine. In a 7-1 loss to St. Albert, three eighth graders contributed to the game as did two freshmen and a sophomore. McCoid has liked the effort and work they’ve put in thus far.

“We have a lot of upper-class men who are returners and they all do great things,” McCoid said. “We have a good group of kids who work hard and mesh well together. I can’t wait to see what this team will do this season.”

The Lynx play against Thomas Jefferson in a doubleheader on Tuesday and then will play at Denison-Schleswig on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.