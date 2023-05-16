The Hawkeye 10 Conference has always proved to be a challenge, especially for the St. Albert Saintes who are always one of, if not the smallest school in the conference.

The past few seasons have been exciting seasons for St. Albert softball, yet over these past couple of years, it feels like this program is on the verge of a breakout season. After being so close these recent seasons, the Saintes are putting in the extra time to make that season happen now.

“I want to see our team take the next step,” Saintes coach Lyndsey Daley said. “We have been "right there" in so many games. Mental toughness and scoring more runs will help us change those close losses into wins.

“We will have at least three girls playing new positions this year and we don't have a lot of depth. However, the girls have taken on these challenges and are working extremely hard.”

Though some girls will be playing new positions, the Saintes return some good experience. Pair that with work in the offseason and the Saintes are eager to see what they can do with their group, to help push the team forward won’t just be the seniors, but plenty of juniors as well.

Furthermore, the Saintes return familiar faces in multiple areas. Pitching, fielding, and batting all have some experience returning that Daley hopes can make the difference this season.

“Offensively, our returning statistical leaders are junior Alexis Narmi, senior Jessica McMartin, and junior Kylie Wesack. Junior Katelynn Hendricks has put in a lot of work hitting, so we'll be looking at her for added offensive production. She also anchors our outfield.

“We have a transfer student, junior Kiera Hochstein, that also adds a unique combination of speed and power to our lineup. senior, Anna Helton, is the glue of this team and we'll look to her to lead us as she will play two different positions in the field. Sisters Alexis and freshman Ella Narmi will share the majority of the pitching duties. We also are looking to juniors Olivia Gardner and Lily Barnes to play bigger roles for us in new positions this season.”

The Saintes first game will be May 22 as they host Abraham Lincoln at 7:30 p.m.