Bishop Heelan 5 St. Albert 4: The Crusaders brought the Saintes season to a close after edging past St. Albert in a Class 1A Region 1 quarterfinal in Carroll.

Collecting wins for the Saintes in the tight defeat was No. 2 Georgie Bohnet def. Alla Friis, No. 4 Mari Valdivia def. Ava Moravek, and No. 6 Ella Narmi def. Maria McGowan. The lone doubles win from the Saites came from Valdivia and Barnes def. Volz and McGowan.

Norwalk 5 Abraham Lincoln 4: The Warriors scrapped by the Lynx in a tight Class 2A Region 4 semifinal in West Des Moines. No stats were reported.

Clarinda 5 Lewis Central 0: The Titans got swept by the Cardinals in Tuesday’s Class 1A Region 1 semifinal in Atlantic.