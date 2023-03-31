Glenwood 9 Thomas Jefferson 0: The Rams opened their season with a sweeping 9-0 win over Thomas Jefferson.

Specifically in the single games, No. 1 Tyler Harger def. Ryan Smith 8-3, No. 2 Kayden Anderson def. Jace Mundt 8-1, No. 3 Ben Batten def. Gavin Belt 8-0, No. 4 Brody Taylor def. Caleb Hunt 8-0, No. 5 Will Getter def. Cole Nichols 8-0, and No. 6 Liam Hays def. Cain Cruver 8-0.

In the doubles, Harger and Anderson def. Smith and Mundt 8-2, Batten and Taylor def. Belt and Hunt 8-0, and Getter and Hays def. Nichols and Cruver 8-0.

St. Albert 8 Audubon 1: The Falcons shut out the Wheelers on the road on Thursday afternoon for their first win of the season.

In singles, No. 1 Cole Pekny def. Isaac Jackson 6-3 and No. 2 Noah Narmi def. Eli Deist 6-1 to take an early 2-0 lead in the match. Audubon’s Sawyer Toft def. William Tallman 6-4 for the Wheeler's lone win in the No. 3 match.

However, the Falcons swept the rest of the matches as No. 4 McCoy Daley def. Connor Christensen 5-2, No. 5 Nolan Smith def. Lincoln Sorter 6-1, and No. 6 Jaxson Lehnen def. Carson Matthews 6-1.

In the doubles, Pekny and Tallman def. Jackson and Deist 6-2, Narmi and Daley def. Toft and Christensen 6-1, Smith and Lehnen def. Sorter and Matthews 6-3,

Lewis Central 9 Clarinda 0: The Titans improved to 3-0 in duels after shutting out the Cardinals.

In the singles, No. 1 Christian Jensen def. Drake Riddle 8-2, No. 2 Payton Fort def. Grant Barr 8-1, No. 3 Drew White def. Ben Miller 8-1, No. 4 Broedy Johnson def. Dillion Hunter 8-0, No. 5 Colby Souther def. Brady Cox 8-0, and No. 6 Bryson Jensen def. Paxton Tomkinson 8-2.

In doubles, Jensen and Fort def. Riddle and Barr 8-2, White and Jensen def. Miller and Hunter 8-0, and Souther and Jensen def. Cox and Tomkinson 8-0.

Girls

St. Albert 9 Audubon 0: The Saintes shut out the Wheelers in their second meet of the year to improve to 2-0 on the season.

In the singles, No. 1 Landry Miller def. Audrey Jensen 6-1 No. 2 Georgie Bohnet def. Gery Anderson 6-0, No. 3 Lexi Narmi def. Ava Slater 6-1, No. 4 Mari Valdivia def. Jordan Porsch 6-0, No. 5 Lily Barnes def. Joselynne Moreno 6-3, and No. 6 Ella Narmi def. Rachael Rynearson 6-2.

In the doubles, Bohnet and Lexi Narmi def. Jensen/Anderson 7-5, Miller and Ella Narmi def. Slater and Porsch 6-2, and Valdivia and Barnes def. Moreno and Rynearson 6-2.

Clarinda 5 Lewis Central 4: The Cardinals edged past the Titans on Thursday afternoon.

In the singles, Clarinda won the No. 1 and No. 2 matches as Taylor Cole def. Lanee Olsen 8-5, Mayson Hartley def. Oasis Opheim 8-5. LC came back to tie the overall score with wins in the No. 3 and No. 4 matches as Lexi Opheim def. Avery Walter 8-6 and Brooklyn Damgaard def. Riley Nothwehr 8-4

The teams went into doubles tied 3-3 as Clarinda’s Brooke Brown def. Madison Kjeldgaard 8-4, and LC’s Lani Bergantzel def. Emma Stogdill 8-6.

In doubles Clarinda’s Cole and Hartley def. LC’s Opheim/Opheim 8-6, but the Titans struck back as Olsen and Kjeldgaard def. Walter and Brown 8-6. However, the Cardinals got the win in the end as Nothwehr and Stogdill def. Damgaard and Bergantzel 8-5.