A new track season is here, and St. Albert’s Saintes and Falcons both enter the new season with high hopes for their talented bunches.

The Saintes have a solid group of seniors returning to the fold including some returning state qualifiers. With their leadership, the Saintes hope that those girls will not only return to state but have some more teammates make the trip as well.

“We have a lot of talent and experience back as well as many newcomers that will be making some waves,” Saintes coach Theresa Martin said. “We are led by a strong senior class that knows their way around the track. Carly Mckeever will be back in the sprint events. She qualified for state in the open 100 last year as well as the 4x200. She’s worked hard in the off-season and it’s showing in practices.

“Lydia Sherrill, who joined Carly at state in that relay, is back, and so is Reese Duncan, who has been a force in the distance events, qualifying last year in the 1500 and 3000 and in state cross country. New this year is Senior Lena Rosloneic, who will definitely be seen in the throwing events.”

Martin is expecting big things from some of the underclassmen as well.

“You’ll also want to keep an eye out for our sophomores Ellie Monahan who was on the state 4x200 team, and Madi Walter, who was injured last year, but ready to join those sprinters. Freshman, Lili Denton will be one to look out for in the mid-distance events as well as Molly Wise and Avah Underwood in the High Jump and Molli Rosloneic in the throws.”

The Falcons have similar goals with a highly experienced group of their own. With a great group of upperclassmen, the Falcons are eager to see how far they can push each other.

“We have a great bunch gathered for a successful season,” Falcons coach Russ Sindelar said. “We have 21 boys on the team. Our goals are to add a lot of field events and hurdle participants to the team. We have some new faces that should be able to help us in those areas. Our goal is simply to get as many to the state meet as possible.”

“We have five Seniors that will lead this team. Brendan Monahan (Sprints), Colin Lillie (Distance), John Helton and David Helton (Sprints and Jumps), Grant Springman (Sprints and Jumps). We have some talented juniors; Tony Busch, Brandan McCall, Owen Wise, and Luke Wettengel, who will help us in a variety of events. We have a small team, we just have to stay healthy.”

Staying healthy is only one of the challenges for the Falcons and Saintes battling all the other Hawkeye 10 teams as the lone Class 1A will also be a challenge in itself.

“The Hawk 10 is loaded with very good track athletes,” Sindelar said. “We saw a lot of them at the IATC Indoor championships in Ames, and they looked very good. Another challenge is to stay healthy while trying to compete as a team. The best thing for our team is that we are the lone team in class 1A. We will compete against great competition, which should prepare us well for the State qualifying meet.”

The Saintes and Falcons will compete in their third indoor meet on Saturday at the Northwest Missouri State Invitational in Maryville, Missouri. The meet is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m.

Their first outdoor meet will be on March 30 at the Monarch Relays in Denison which is scheduled for a 4:30 p.m. start.