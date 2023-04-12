The Lewis Central boys track team earned first place at Harlan’s Ken Carstens Boys Invitational on Tuesday afternoon.
The Titans won the meet with 110 team points which was 20 points better than second-place Atlantic. Within the Area Treynor placed fifth with a team score of 71.5, Underwood placed sixth with 70.5 points, St. Albert finished ninth, Thomas Jefferson 10th, and Abraham Lincoln 11th.
Listed below are the top athletes within the area and the team results and scores.
100-meter dash
3rd Brendan Monahan, St. Albert, 11.59
5th Noah Nelson, Treynor, 11.83
6th Eric Wright, Abraham Lincoln, 12.08
7th Tony Busch, St. Albert, 12.10
200-meter dash
4th Alex Ravlin, Underwood, 23.46
5th Brendan Monahan, St. Albert, 23.50
7th Tony Busch, St. Albert, 24. 62
8th Landon Morales-Foote, Underwood, 24.73
400-meter dash
4th Drew Myers, Treynor, 55.80
5th Alek Bain, Treynor, 55.94
8th Charlie Petersen, Lewis Central, 56.43
800-meter run
1st Kade Diercks, Lewis Central, 2:05.87
2nd Parker Heisterkamp, St. Albert, 2:05.96
8th Jason Stark, Underwood, 2:15.70
1600 meter run
1st Ethan Eichorn, Lewis Central, 4:35.53
2nd Colin Lillie, St. Albert, 4:40.55
3rd Owen Wise, St. Albert, 4:47.77
5th Kaiden Hamilton, Thomas Jefferson, 4:57.05
7th Cody Smith, Abraham Lincoln, 5:00.84
8th John Ross Biederman, Treynor, 5:11.56
3200-meter run
1st Ethan Eichorn, Lewis Central, 10:06.99
3rd Kade Diercks, Lewis Central, 10:53.62
4th Cody Smith, Abraham Lincoln, 10:59.61
5th John Ross Biederman, Treynor, 11:14.58
110-meter hurdles
3rd Mason Boothby, Underwood, 15.90
6th Ethan Bose, Thomas Jefferson, 17.72
7th Luke Christiansen, Treynor, 17.84
400-meter hurdles
1st Karson Elwood, Treynor, 55.68
2nd Brandon Bowen, Thomas Jefferson, 58.91
3rd Victor Atupra, Thomas Jefferson, 59.70
4th Aidan Berman, Lewis Central, 1:00.49
4x100 relay
2nd Treynor (Noah Nelson, Karson Elwood, Kayden Dirks, Brady Wallace), 44.10
T-4th Lewis Central (Brody Platan, Curtis Wittie, Braylon Kammrad, Jonathan Humpal), 45.80
T-4th Underwood (Will Buckholdt, Landon Morales-Foote, Sam Schoening, Ty Strutton), 45.80
7th Thomas Jefferson (Deven Bovee, Tyler Huey, Nathan Anderson, Victor Atupra), 45.87
4x200 relay
1st Lewis Central (Curtis Wittie, Broday Patlan, Braylon Kammrad, Jonathan Humpal), 1:30.76
2nd Treynor (Noah Nelson, Kyle Moss, Kayden Dirks, Brady Wallace), 1:36.46
3rd Underwood (Sam Hulsing, Will Buckholdt, Sam Schoening, Ty Srtutton), 1:38.07
5th Abraham Lincoln (Nathan Johannes, Wes Brown, Jace Kepler, Eric Wright), 1:39.28
6th Thomas Jefferson (Nathan Anderson, Jordan Dewaele, Andre Chioco, Jorge Camerena), 1:39.61
4x400 relay
1st Underwood (Alex Ravlin, Mason Boothby, Josh Ravlin, Riley Sealock) 3:33.28
4th Lewis Central (Aidan Bergman, Colin Petersen, Karson Lea, Kade Diercks), 3:41.47
5th Thomas Jefferson (Brandon Bower, Jordan Dewaele, Victor Atupra, Nathan Anderson), 3:46.29
8th Treynor (Alek Bain, Drew Myers, Jeyden Jensen, Kyle Beekhuizen), 3:51.74
4x800 relay
2nd St. Albert (Colin Lillie, Luke Wettengel, Owen Wise, Parker Heisterkamp), 8:46.18
3rd Lewis Central (Haidyn Cox, Marshall Arkfeld, Dylan Pearson, Parker Fishell), 9:12.32
4th Underwood (Jack Limp, Jason Stark, Jonathan Harold, Brandon Wade), 9:26.51
6th Treynor (Alek Bain, Jeyden Jensen, Jack Carley, Kyle Beekhuizen), 9:54.97
800 Sprint Medley
2nd Lewis Central (Jonathan Humpal, Curtis Wittie, Brody Patlan, Braylon Kammrad), 1:39.44
4th Treynor (Kayden Dirks, Brady Wallace, Karson Elwood, Noah Nelson), 1:39.84
5th Underwood (Riley Sealock, Landon Morales-Foote, Ty Strutton, Will Buckholdt) 1:42.20
6th Thomas Jefferson (Deven Bovee, Tyler Huey, Jordan Dewaele, Nathan Anderson), 1:44.78
8th Abraham Lincoln (Eric Wright, Nathan Johannes, Wes Brown, Jace Kepler), 1:47.08
Distance Medley
2nd Underwood (Alex Ravlin, Riley Sealock, Landon Morales-Foote, Josh Ravlin), 3:50.20
4th Lewis Central (Karson Lea, Aidan Bergman, Gabriel Watson, Colin Petersen), 3:54.10
5th Thomas Jefferson (Deven Bovee, Tyler Huey, Brandon Bowen, Kaiden Hamilton), 3:54.31
8th Treynor (Jett Sorenson, Ethan Hill, Kyle Beekhuizen, Jeyden Jensen)
4 x 110 hurdle relay
2nd Treynor (Karson Elwood, Kayden Dirks, Kyle Moss, Jaxon Schumacher) 1:02.90
4th Thomas Jefferson (Ethan Bose, Victor Aturpa, Mark Markuson, Brandon Bowden), 1:07.68
Underwood DQ
High Jump
3rd Curis Wittie, Lewis Central, 5-06
3rd Brady Phelps, Treynor, 5-06
6th Cooper Smith, Abraham Lincoln, 5-02
Long Jump
1st Mason Boothby, Underwood, 21-08
7th Drew Myers, Treynor, 18-00
Shot Put
1st Parker Matiyow, Lewis Central, 52-02
2nd Thomas Huneke, Underwood, 51-04
3rd Aidan Perez, Abraham Lincoln, 46-11
4th Alex Contreas, Thomas Jefferson, 45-01
5th Nate Beyenhof, Lewis Central, 42-07
Discus
1st Parker Matiyow, Lewis Central, 171-08
2nd Aidan Perez, Abraham Lincoln, 156-10
5th Jayden Beckman, St. Albert, 136-01
7th Max Tiarks, Underwood, 133-06
Team Scores
1 Lewis Central, 110
2 Atlantic, 90
3 OABCIG, 84
4 Harlan, 80.50
5 Treynor, 71.50
6 Underwood, 70.50
7 Woodbine, 53
8 Denison-Schleswig, 50
9 St. Albert, 48
10 Thomas Jefferson, 47
11 Abraham Lincoln 31.50