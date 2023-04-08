Lewis Central, Thomas Jefferson and Abraham Lincoln competed at the Clarinda Cardinal Boys Relays on Thursday, the Titans earning a second-place finish in the team standings and Yellow Jackets fourth.

Brody Patlan won the 100 meter dash, followed by Jonathan Humpal in third. Humpal followed that by winning the 200, tied at 23 seconds with Jack Kling from Red Oak, who won the 400 as Titan Colin Petersen finished fourth.

In the 800, Jamison Olson (Lewis Central) finished third, just ahead of Robert Siford (AL, fourth), Haidyn Cox (LC, fifth) and Gavin Rothmeyer (TJ, sixth). Lewis Central went first and second in the 1600 (Kade Diercks, Kevin Coots), and Ethan Eichhorn won the 3200.

For the Yellow Jackets the Shuttle Hurdle Relay team, which consisted of Ethan Bose, Victor Atupra, Mark Markuson, and Brandon Bowen, earned first with a time of 1:06.26 thus breaking a school record by almost three and a half seconds. The 1600 Distance Medley Relay also earned first place as Devin Bovee, Tyler Huey, Brandon Bowen, and Kaiden Hamilton combined for a time of 3:51.13 which was another school record by 1.48 seconds.

Brandon Bowen won the 400-meter Low Hurdles and his team mate Victor Atupra earned second. The 4x400 Relay team placed second and posted their best time of the year at 3:41.80. Alex Contreras placed third in the shot put with a throw of 44-1.50. The 4x100 Relay team finish third with a time of 46.10 seconds, and the 800 Sprint Medley Relay team placed fourth with a time of 1:41.49.

The Titans won the 4x800, and finished second in the 1600 medley relay and third in the 800 medley.

In the field events, Titans senior Parker Matiyow won the shot put with a throw of 47-foot-9.5, and Alex Contreas (TJ, third) and Aidan Perez (AL, fourth) also placed in the top four. Matiyow and Perez placed second and third in the discus, just ahead of Titan Nash Paulson in fourth.

Team standings

1. Clarinda 176 2. Lewis Central 160 3. Shenandoah 100 4. CBTJ 82 5. Red Oak 77 6. CBAL 47 7. Stanton 34 8. Southwest Valley 31 9. Lewis Central JV 25 10. Essex 3

Peter Burtnett also contributed to this report.