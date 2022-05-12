PREP TRACK

Track teams across the state looked to earn their spot at state on Thursday at state qualifying meets.

In class 4A, top two place winners in each event, plus the next twelve best performances statewide from qualifying meet place winners will advance to the state meet. Class 3A and 2A, the top two place winners in each event, plus the next eight performances statewide from qualifying meet place winners will advance to the state meet. In Class 1A, the winner in each event, plus the next fourteen best performances statewide from qualifying meet place winners will advance to the state meet.

Four state qualifying meets across the state were postponed to Friday due to weather, so at-large sports in Class 3A, 2A and 1A have yet to be decided.

Class 2A at Treynor

Four state qualify meets across the state were postponed until Friday so

Treynor boys sprint medley of Noah Nelson, Kayden Dirks, Jaxon Schumacher and Todd Pedersen took first with a time of 1:35.52.

"It feels great," Nelson said after the race. "We really wanted to get to the state track meet and compete at a high level. We were able to get a good time today so we're really looking forward to next week."

"I think we're bringing back some guys from last year and we just kind of got that team bond," Dirks said about what has led to the success this year. "We're all best buds. We all hang out during school and it translates to the track."

"Get better every single day that we can at practice and just do what we can when we get there," Schumacher said about the goals for state.

"It would mean everything to us," Pedersen said about what a good performance at state would mean. "But, our goal wasn't just to get there. We want to medal or win the dang thing ... we're going to be ready when it comes next week."

Treynor girls 3200-relay placed second to qualify after Alyssa Kulesa closed a small gap in the final 100 meters. Carissa Spanier, Kasey Lang and Alexa Schwartz were the other runners on the relay. The Cardinals ran a 10:13.73.

"It definitely was, it was all season," Spanier said about state being a goal. "We were just kind of joking about going and we're so happy that it was able to work out."

"All year we haven't really ran us four together," Lang said. "These last two meets we ran us four and kind of shaved off as much as we could knowing that coming into today we had about four seconds to shave off. We just knew we could get it done if we all worked together."

"I think the goal up at state is we made it now so lets place up at state," Schwartz said.

"I just have to get it," Kulesa said about her thoughts headed into the last 100 meters. "If I don't get it, we're not going to state. I just thought I have to get it for them."

Underwood's Bryce Patten, Josh Ravlin, Raymond Patomson and Scott Pearson won the boys 3200 relay with a time of 8:39.05 to earn a spot on the blue oval next week.

"It feels good knowing we got there, but we also know we have to run better," Patten said. "We can run better. Knowing we can exceed our expectations even more is what we're really looking forward to."

"We've had some very tough practices," Ravlin said about what has led to the success this year. "We've had some really bad weather at some meets. It really prepares us for meets like this where it's not ideal conditions."

"The goal is to win," Patomson said. "It's what everyone wants to do and it's what we try to do every time."

"That third place left a bad taste in our mouth," Pearson said about last year's state finish. "We're just going to go out there and see what we can do."

Underwood's Alizabeth Jacobsen earned her spot at state in the high jump after clearing 5 feet.

Treynor won the boys shuttle hurdle relay after Schumacher, Dirks, Karson Elwood and Pedersen defeated Underwood for the first time this season with a time of 1:00.31. Underwood came in second to also qualify.

"It's pretty crazy," Schumacher said. "All season we've been struggling a little bit on the hurdle aspect of our track team. We've been working hard every day in practice as much as we can. We have great hurdle coaches. Just today it feels great, coming out with that win."

"It was a goal in the back of our heads," Dirks said about qualifying for state. "But, we just want to compete, compete, compete. We came out here and want to run it back."

"Now that we see what we're capable of we're just so excited to see what we can do (at state)," Elwood said. "We're just going to go to state and compete."

"Not to dog on my guys but that's the first time we've had the lead going into (my leg)," Pedersen said. "I just knew I had to finish it for us and like we said, we've been preparing for this all year. Underwood had beat us every time this year and it feels good to finally get them now and get them at state too."

Underwood won the girls shuttle hurdle relay with a squad of Hailey Martin, Ellie Hackett, Jacobsen and Jordyn Reimer running a 1:09.26. Treynor came in second with a 1:09.26.

Underwood's Tieler Hull placed second in the 100 with a 12.82 to earn a spot at state and Chase Ryan placed second in the boys 100 with a 11.20.

"I'm so happy with how I performed," Hull said. "I was a little scared racing against (the top-seeded runner). I tried to remain calm and do the best I could and use her to kind of push me.

"... I think placing in the top five of state would be huge for me, hopefully I just get a new PR and do the best I can."

Underwood swept the top two spots in the boys shot put after Thomas Huneke threw the shot 53 feet, 2.5 inches and Easton Eledge came in second with 48-5.75.

The Eagles came in second in the distance medley with a team of Michael Bose, Ryan, Patomson and Patten running a 3:41.03 to qualify for state.

Underwood's Aliyah Humphrey won the 400 with a 1:01.6 to qualify.

The Eagles took first in the girls 800 relay after Reimer, Tayler Krueger, Hayley Stangl and Hull ran a 1:46.16. Treynor came in second with a 1:47.42.

Treynor won the boys 800 relay after Nelson, Elwood, Dirks and Schumacher ran a 1:30.7.

Treynor's Clara Tiegland won a razor-close finish in the 100 hurdles, defeating Van Meter's Zoie by 0.01 seconds.

Underwood's Carter Davis placed second in the 110 hurdles with a time of 15.22.

Pearson won the 800 with a 2:01.30. Spanier placed second in the 400 hurdles with a time of 1:08.26.

Pederson placed first in the 400 hurdles with a time of 54.98.

Underwood girls won the 400 relay after Reimer, Taylor Krueger, Humphrey and Hull ran a 50.36. Treynor won the boys 400 relay with a time of Nelson, Pederson, Dirks and Schumacher running a 43.25.

The Treynor girls also won the 1600 relay with Teigland, Spanier, Larsen and Kinsella running a 4:15.84.

Results of the boys 1600 were not available.

Class 3A at Denison-Schleswig

Lewis Central placed first in the boys sprint medley relay with a team of Jonathan Humpal, Lual Maker, Tyler Hinsley and Luciano Fidone ran a 1:36.99.

Glenwood girls placed second in the sprint medley with Zoie Carda, Jaylynn Floyd, Allison Koontz and Hughes running a 1:53.50.

Glenwood's Cody Krause won the boys long jump with a leap of 21-0.5.

Lewis Central's Ethan Eichhorn won the 3200 with a time of 10:19.21 and Glenwood's Bryant Keller came in second with a time of 10:21.89.

Eichhorn also won the 1600 with a 4:39.32. Keller placed second in the 1600 with a 4:39.88.

The Titans swept the top two spots in girls shot put with Kierra Schmieding winning with a throw of 38-5 and Elise Thramer taking second with a throw of 37-3. Thramer won the discus with a toss of 135-10.

L.C.'s Hunter Deyon won the boys discus with a toss of 156-7 and the discus with a toss of 51-3.5.

Glenwood's Keisi Duran won the high-jump, clearing 5-0 and Lewis Central's Stacy Merksick finished in second with the same height.

Glenwood's Jenna Hopp placed second in the long jump with a leap of 17-9.75.

Glenwood's Cody Krause won the high jump with a height of 6-2.

The Rams placed second in the girls shuttle hurdle relay with a time of 1:11.74 and first in the boys shuttle hurdle relay after Tyler Boldra, Kaden Petersen, Grant VonEssen and Anthony Driscoll-Lee ran a 1:02.63.

Lewis Central placed second in the boys shuttle hurdle relay.

Allison Koontz of Glenwood won the girls 100 with a time of 12.65.

Lewis Central placed second in the boys distance medley.

Madeline Fidone of Lewis Central won the girls 400 with a time of 1:02.25 and her teammate Gracie Hays was second with a time of 1:02.41.

Lewis Central's Karson Lea was second in the boys 400 with a time of 54.25.

Glenwood won the 800 relay after Carda, Floyd, Hopp and Brynlee Arnold ran a 1:49.79. The Titans won the boys 800 relay after Fidone, Tyler Hinsley, Braylon Kammard and Humpal ran a 1:29.9.

The Rams finished second in the boys 800 relay with a time of 1:33.30.

Glenwood's Carlie Clemmer placed second in the 100 hurdles with a time of 16.3. Boldra of Glenwood won the boys 110 hurdles with a time of 15.3 and his teammate Driscoll-Lee came in second with a 15.32.

Andrew Smith of Glenwood won the 800 with a 2:05.94.

Danika Arnold of the Rams came in second in the 200 with a time of 27.04 and Lewis Central's Tyler Hinsley won the boys 200 with a 22.27.

Glenwood's Abby Hughes took first in the girls 400 hurdles with a 1:06.59 and Kammard of L.C. won the boys 400 hurdles with a 57.51. Glenwood's Boldra finished second in the 400 hurdles with a 58.30.

Glenwood won the girls 400 relay with a time of 50.27 and a team of Carda, Floyd, Lauren Roenfeldt and Arnold.

Lewis Central won the boys 400 relay after Fidone, Hinsley, Humpal and Maker ran a 43.06. Glenwood ran a 44.61 to take second.

Results of the 1600 relays were not available.

Class 1A in Tabor Fremont-Mills

Riverside boys sprint medley relay of Liam Fagan, Grady Jeppesen, Ayden Salais and Mikey Casson ran a 1:37.72 to clinch a spot at state.

St. Albert's Reese Duncan claimed the victory in the 3000 with a time of 12:21.78. Colin Lillie of St. Albert won the 3200 with a 10:32.53. Duncan also won the 1500 with a time of 5:38.67 and Lillie won the 1600 with a 4:43.82.

Riverside girls won the 3200 relay after Carly Henderson, Macy Woods, Veronica Schechinger and Elly Henderson ran a 10:38.22.

St. Albert won the boys 3200 relay after Parker Heisterkamp, Adam Denny, Hadyn Piskorski and Luke Wettengel ran an 8:48.63.

Brandon McCall of St. Albert won the shot put with a throw of 48-1.5.

Riverside's Veronica Andrusyshyn won the 100 with a 12.56 and St. Albert's Brendan Monahan ran a 10.78 to win the boys 100. Monahan also won the 400 with a time of 53.36 and the 200 with a 22.17.

Andrusyshyn also won the 100 hurdles with a time of 15.43.

Riverside's Emma Gordon, Woods, Elly Henderson and Carly Henderson won the girls distance medley. The Bulldogs also won the boys distance medley after Casson, Salais, Rhett Bentley and Jeppesen ran a 3:46.69.

Andrusyshyn, Izzy Bluml, Elly Henderson and Lydia Erickson won the 800 relay for Riverside with a time of 1:49.56.

The boys 800 relay was won by Riverside's Fagan, JJ Wilson, Jeppesen and Salais who ran a 1:35.72.

Tri-Center's Kyla Corrin won the girls 800 with a time of 2:34.08.

Heartland Christian's Nicholas Milner won the boys 800 with a time of 2:08.16.

Riverside's Erickson won the 200 with a 26.66.

St. Albert's Lauren Williams won the 400 hurdles with a 1:09.24.

Riverside's Bluml, Erickson, Gordon and Andrusyshyn won the 400 relay with a 52.00.

St. Albert won the boys 400 relay with John Helton, Tony Busch, Keaton Barnes and Monahan running a 45.73.

Riverside girls won the 1600 relay after Elly Henderson, Macy Woods, Erickson and Bluml ran a 4:21.54 and the boys 1600 relay after Wilson, Casson, Jeppesen and Fagan ran a 3:33.55.

Class 4A at Waukee NW

Abraham Lincoln's Abby LaSale placed second in the girls 400 hurdles with a time of 1:05.78.