AHSTW girls falls to Logan-Magnolia, boys win

Logan-Magnolia girls basketball pulled away in the second quarter of Friday's game against AHSTW at the Mid-America Center after going on a 27-18 run over the second and third quarter.

AHSTW led 8-7 after the first quarter, before Logan-Magnolia took a 20-16 lead by halftime. The Panthers stretched their lead to 34-26 in the third and outscored the Vikings 17-11 in the fourth.

Logan-Magnolia shot 18 of 45 from the field and 5 of 13 from behind the arc. They also went 10 of 18 from the charity stripe.

Senior Macanna Guritz led the Panthers with 17 points.

AHSTW is now 3-6 on the season.

The AHSTW boys defeated Logan-Magnolia 57-24 but there was no stats available for the game.

Lynx strong start earns win

Abraham Lincoln girls basketball jumped out to an early lead over Sioux City West on Friday on the road after going on an 18-8 run in the first quarter.

Sioux City West close the game to 29-23 in the first quarter and A.L. led 41-35 after three quarters. The Lynx closed the game by outscoring the Wolverines 16-12 in the fourth quarter.

Addie Naughton led Abraham Lincoln with 19 points, Jenna Carle scored 15 and Emily Pomernackas added 10.

Carle recorded a double-double, grabbing a team-high 13 rebounds.

Abraham Lincoln is now 5-1 on the season.

Glenwood's strong fourth quarter earns victory

Glenwood girls basketball earned a win on Friday afternoon against Creston as part of the MAC Shootout after a 21-point fourth quarter sealed the victory.

Glenwood and Creston were tied 6-6 after the first quarter before Glenwood took a 16-13 lead before halftime. The Rams stretched their lead to 25-20 in the third and outscored the Panthers 21-15 in the fourth.

Jenna Hopp led Glenwood with 27 points.

Glenwood is now 3-2 on the season.

Riverside girls, Treynor boys earn wins

Riverside girls 28, Red Oak 12: Riverside won a defensive battle at home on Thursday after Elly Henderson scored 10 points, grabbed five rebounds, dished out two assists and swiped five steals.

Riverside is now 4-3 on the season.

Treynor boys 58, Nebraska City 35: Treynor jumped out to an early lead in the first quarter and never looked back during the MAC Shootout on Thursday.

Treynor led 22-10 after the first quarter, 32-19 at halftime and 45-24 after three quarters. The Cardinals outscored the Pioneers 13-11 in the fourth quarter.

Junior Jace Tams led Treynor with 17 points, junior Ethan Konz added 11 and senior Ethan Dickerson totaled 11.

Senior Alan Young grabbed nine rebounds and junior Karson Elwood dished out four assists.

Treynor is now 5-1 on the season.

AL wrestling splits tri, CB girls fall to SBL

Abraham Lincoln 66, Sioux City West 12: Abraham Lincoln won six of the eight matches competed.

Parker Herzog, Matt Long, Jose Avalos, Warren Summers, Jonathon Ryan and Dalton McCormick were the winners for A.L.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 54, Abraham Lincoln 15: Abraham Lincoln won three of 10 matches contested and gave up four foreits in a loss on Thursday.

Long, Summers and Aidan Watts were the victors from Abraham Lincoln.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 36, Council Bluffs Girls 36: SBL defeated Council Bluffs girls on a tie breaker that went down to the number of forfeits. SBL received three forfeits and CB finished with two.

Emalee Hegarty and Sierra Wieland were the two winners for Council Bluffs.