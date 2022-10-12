Proposed Amendment No. 1: Vote FOR or AGAINST

A constitutional amendment to authorize any city, county, or other political subdivision owning or operating an airport to expend its revenues for the public purpose of developing or encouraging the development of new or expanded regularly scheduled commercial passenger air service at such airport.

Ballot Statement - LR283CA (2022)

A vote FOR this amendment will authorize any city, county, or other political subdivision that owns or operates an airport to use its revenue for the purpose of developing or encouraging the development of new or expanded regularly scheduled commercial passenger air service at such airport.

A vote AGAINST this amendment will not authorize a city, county, or other political subdivision that owns or operates an airport to use its revenue for such purpose.

Find more about LR283CA at the Nebraska Legislature's website.