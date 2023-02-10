PLATTSMOUTH – An update on Cass County zoning regulations, including more restrictive requirements for commercial solar farms, will be presented at a special public meeting on Feb. 28.

The meeting will be held at 7 p.m. in the exposition building on the county fairgrounds north of Weeping Water.

The regulations to be discussed are recommendations from the county’s Planning Commission, said Mike Jensen, the county’s zoning administrator.

“Commercial solar farms is one of the major parts of the update,” Jensen said.

A commercial solar conversion system, sometimes referred to as a solar farm, has been proposed near Murray.

According to Jensen, the commission has recommended more restrictive setbacks for commercial solar conversion systems.

“It means being placed further away from residential properties,” he said. “These (recommended) setbacks are some of the most restrictive in the state of Nebraska.”

Another commission recommendation is additional visual screening, such as trees, Jensen said.

These regulations on solar farms would be on land described as transitional agriculture districts, according to Jensen.

“Transitional ag districts are where traditional agriculture uses are still allowed, but are in close proximity to towns and villages where land may be suitable for further urban development,” he said.

In its recommendations, the commission also considered individual property rights and protections for the county of the tax base on land where a solar farm is situated, Jensen said.

He referred to the Nebraska Nameplate Capacity Tax, which is collected from a CSCS and which could provide additional revenue to local school districts.

The county’s Board of Commissioners in August of 2021 voted against solar farms on transitional ag land, but the Planning Commission later felt such facilities could be considered there by its more restrictive recommendations, Jensen said.

Any official approval whether a solar farm can be built in the county must come from the Board of Commissioners.

Other zoning regulation issues will also be discussed at the meeting, he said.

“It’s a much needed update.”