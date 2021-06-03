Ready to roar: 'Tiger King' stars tell all about Netflix series

Reinke, who managed Exotic’s zoo, says the series was fairly true to reality. “They toned Joe down a little bit. Contrary to rumors, he was real good with animals. He could get in an arena with nine or 10 tigers at a time.”

The fight with Baskin also was real, Reinke says. Both were determined to get control of the big cat world. “She did the same things Joe did.”

The beginning

Reinke got into Exotic’s world as a volunteer at the zoo. When a manager and assistant manager left, he was pressed into service and became the zookeeper. “I was one of the closest people to the animals,” he says.

Dial, meanwhile, was involved in Exotic’s 2018 run for governor of Oklahoma. He got the unlikely candidate on debate stages and pushed him to sit next to Kevin Stitt, the eventual winner. “That gave him legitimacy. That wasn’t Joe’s work. That was my work. I got him into the news interviews. I wrote the press releases. I liaisoned with the media.”

Exotic, he says, provided the charisma.

“I never thought Joe would be a good candidate,” Dial says. “But he had that Trump charisma.”