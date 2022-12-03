REBA FFC00256 - Orange Tabby DSH, Female, DOB 7/15/22 ******* Cats/Kittens in care of Feline Friendz are only available in... View on PetFinder
Employees of a regional trucking company were stunned earlier this month when they learned they would soon lose their jobs after Thanksgiving.
Both of their biographies had already been removed from the Huskers.com website.
Former Nebraska quarterback Steve Taylor, a real estate agent in Lincoln, posted a statement to Facebook after rampant internet rumors falsely suggested he was involved in the altercation.
A 31-year-old Council Bluffs man was arrested for attempted murder Thursday after allegedly stabbing his wife in the neck.
The idea to recreate the moment from the movie “came at the right time, when we were emptying out the manure pit,” Blake Hansen said.
Elyse Myers has accumulated millions of followers who enjoy the funny stories and inspirational messages she records in her Omaha-area home and shares on TikTok.
Treynor residents Judy and Mick Guttau were honored in early November with the Alumni Medal by the Iowa State University Alumni Association.
Bill Busch is no longer with Nebraska after spending the last two seasons with the football program.
Tom Osborne said his call with new Nebraska coach Matt Rhule was “cordial” and relatively brief, adding that they talked about Mickey Joseph, too.
Hitchcock Nature Center continues to expand with Pottawattamie County’s recent acquisition of more than 90 acres along the eastern side of the…