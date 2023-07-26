Seven qualify for GOP primary debate
Seven Republican presidential candidates have qualified for the first presidential primary debate next month, though the final roster is still uncertain.
As of Tuesday, the list of those who have met the donor and polling thresholds for the Aug. 23 debate is:
- North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum
- Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie
- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis
- Former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley
- Biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy
- South Carolina U.S. Sen. Tim Scott
- Former President Donald Trump
Candidates must receive donations from at least 40,000 unique donors and receive more than 1% in three national polls — or two national polls and two early state polls — in order to qualify.
Candidates must meet the benchmarks at least 48 hours before the debate to qualify. Former Vice President Mike Pence and former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson have both hit the polling threshold, but have not reached the donation threshold.
rump has has not committed to attending the debate, the first of three scheduled Republican primary match-ups, will be held in Milwaukee on Aug. 23.
More candidates join Hinson’s BBQ Bash
More 2024 Republican presidential candidates have been added to the lineup for Iowa Republican U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson’s Aug. 6 BBQ Bash at Hawkeye Downs Speedway & Expo Center in Cedar Rapids.
The lineup includes Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, Ohio biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, conservative talk radio host and former California gubernatorial candidate Larry Elder and Michigan businessman Perry Johnson.
Iowa Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds and Iowa Republican U.S. Sens. Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst also are set to join Hinson on stage.
