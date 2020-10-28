Reed honored at Hope-Net Ministries annual dinner

Brandy Reed of Council Bluffs was honored at Hope-Net Ministries’ Hope-Rising Dinner, held Oct. 22 at the Hoff Family Arts & Culture Center in Council Bluffs.

She was presented the first-ever Hope-Rising 2020 Award.

Reed was introduced to Hope-Net Ministries while awaiting trial in the Pottawattamie County Jail, she said.

“Sue Jungman and Jean Stephens met with me,” she said. “I was in county so long I (built) relationships with both of them. By the time I got to prison, Sue kept in contact.”

When Reed got out and thought about going back to the way she was living before, “I kept thinking, ‘what would Sue do? What would Jean do?’”

She joined Hope-Net’s Pathways program, where she talked to other women who were going through the same transition to the community. She attended the organization’s monthly Circles of Support events at First Baptist Church, where she made new friends.

Reed was mentored after her release from prison by Jungman, a Hope-Net board member, the organization said in a release. Jungman coached her in how to successfully land a good job, held her accountable to her new way of living and encouraged her in her Christian faith.