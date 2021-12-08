Reiver teams roll by Trojans

The No. 9 ranked Iowa Western women’s basketball team ran out to a quick lead which proved too much for North Iowa Area to climb out of. The Reivers beat the Trojans 61-46.

Iowa Western women’s basketball team sprung out to a 19-3 run that last through the whole first quarter to trample the North Iowa Area Trojans on Wednesday night at Reiver Arena.

“A lot of our offense was driven by some big defensive stops,” Reiver coach Lindsay Vande Hoef said. “When we played them full court, we were creating some chaos and getting ourselves some transition buckets and I think when we pulled the full press off, it put us in a bit of a slump, but I’m hopeful we can still learn from some of the runs they made late.

“This game was also tough because a lot of the girls are wrapping up finals in the classroom so their heads are wrapped in that stuff too, but I’m really proud of the girls for bringing great energy to this game. ”

The Reiver offense continued to roll throughout this game as the defense helped the Reivers run their transition game. Scoring a lot of those transition points was Ndidiamaka Ndukwe who finished the game with 20 points, eight rebounds, three steals, and two blocks.

“We shut their offense down early on, and got our offense rolling,” Ndukwe said. “On defense, we just kept getting stops and once our team came together on defense we turned those stops into some easy points the other way.”

The Reiver women, with the win, improve to 5-4 overall on the season.

North Iowa Area (6-2) 3 8 17 18 – 46

Iowa Western (5-4) 19 15 21 6 – 61

North Iowa Area: Audrey Martinez-Stewart 15, Kourtney Manning 6, Jackie Pippett 6, Alyssa Hames 4, Ziyannah Conner 4, Chelsey Holck 3, Raven Kinnetz 3, Jasmine Jackson 3, I'sis Brown 2

Iowa Western: Ndidiamaka Ndukwe 20, Shanae Suttles 9, Aleshia Jones 8, Hannah Burg 8, Ruba Abo Hashesh 5, Michell Butler 4, E'Laiyah Heard 3, Courtney Fields 3, Mary Delgado 1

No. 6 Iowa Western men and North Iowa Area men’s teams then took the floor. The Reivers midway through the first half went on a run to pull away from the Trojans 95-81.

“I thought once we broke away with a couple runs in the first half, that really set the tone,” Reiver coach Chad Van Riessen said. “They made a few pushes on us in the second half, but I give a lot of credit to our guys for keeping their poise and withstanding their runs and finding a way to take back to momentum for us.”

After an administrative foul against the Reivers, the Reivers started off scoring 16 of the next 23 points to take a 16-8 lead within the first five minutes of the game. The Trojans, not about to be escaped from, went on a 7-0 run to bring the visitors back within a point of the Reivers.

The Reivers had an answer for that run with a 13-2 run that helped the Reivers build a double-digit lead, 53-34 at halftime.

“We did a great job getting the ball into transition,” Mailk Brooks said. “We just kept finding the open guy and it turned into a lot of layups and defensively, our hustle created a lot of tipped balls and steals and that really helped us get going in the first half.”

Brooks led the Reivers, and all players, with 24 points after making 12 of his 13 shots.

The Trojans opened the second half with a 12-4 run, and gradually cut the Reivers lead to eight points seven minutes into the second half. With seven minutes left to play, the Reivers still held a nine-point lead until they went on an 8-0 run to climb back in control and put the game out of reach.

The Reivers shot 53.8% from behind the arc in this game and 56.5% overall and with the win improved to 11-1.

Both Reiver teams will hit the road on Saturday as the men head to Kansas City for a rematch against Metropolitan College who is responsible for the Reiver’s only defeat at 3 p.m.

The Reiver women will travel north to North Dakota where they will play North Dakota College of Science at 2 p.m.

North Iowa Area (8-3) 34 47 – 81

Iowa Western (11-1) 53 42 – 95

North Iowa Area: Cortaviaus Seales 21, Jeffrey Skogen 13, Noah Rigatuso 10, Myles Tucker 9, Tysen Brennan 9, Bradley Andrews 7, Jacques Kelly 6, AJ Wells 4, Devon'dre Mayfield 2

Iowa Western: Malik Brooks 24, Jaden Flournoy 17, Roland McCoy 13, Sean Black 11, Dewayne Vass 9, Odier Olange 8, Danair Dempsey 6, Rob Sanders 5, Jevon Flournoy 2