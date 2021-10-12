Reivers complete two-day tourneys

The Iowa Western women’s golf team placed second as a team at the Creighton Classic and had four golfers finish within the top 10 individually.

“Overall the girls played really well,” Reiver coach Matt Robinson said. “This is the first 54-hole tournament we’ve played in for about four to five years over a two-day span. Our girls aren’t used to that so they were sore after the first day, but I was really happy with how they responded to the conditions and to the competition we were against. They all played great and I couldn’t be more proud of them.”

Individually for Iowa Western, Luisa Gibson and Minhae Gwon were a part of a three-way tie for fourth with a score of 229. Katie Graham and Seira Kubo both tied for 10th with a score of 236. Seeing so many girls perform this well against NCAA division one schools was a very pleasing sight for Robinson and the Reivers.

“A lot of these girls could play division one themselves right now,” Robinson said. “A lot of these girls are already being recruited from D-1 programs, so to see them go out and compete with other d-1 programs is a real confidence booster for them. I’ve told these girls before that they can play at a division one level and today they proved that they can.”