Reivers win two in KC

Iowa Western men’s basketball is keeping things rolling after winning their first two regular-season games away from Reiver arena at the Keith Lindsey Classic in Kansas City, Kansas.
The Reivers defeated North Central Missouri on Saturday afternoon 90-63 to improve to 5-0 on the season. Four Reiver players scored double-digit points on Saturday as the Reiver defense again turned into easy transition baskets the other way.
“Offensively, I thought we really shared the ball well,” Reivers coach Chad Van Riessen said. “We got a lot of the shots that we’re always looking to get and they really got into the flow of the offense.
“Another big thing was that we were able to get defensive stops and create transition baskets. We kept getting consecutive stops and did a great job of passing the ball ahead and it created a lot of opportunities for us in transition and that allowed us to go on some big runs.”
Dewayne Vass led the Reivers with 21 points in this game, Jaden Flournoy was right behind him with 20 points, Roland McCoy added another 19 points, and Sean Black had 10 points in this game.
On Friday, Iowa Western defeated the tournament host, Kansas City, Kansas College 76-67 after trailing at the half. The Reivers, however, found their groove in the second half and Van Riessen was much more pleased with the team’s performance in the second half compared to the first half.
“It felt like we took better care of the ball and started to attack them more on offense,” Van Riessen said. “We were a little hesitant in the first half and just were not clean with the ball. But, we became the more aggressive team in the second half and we were able to get consecutive stops more in the second half and that created little spurts and runs for us to get the win.”
Malik Brooks led Iowa Western with 20 points in this game, Roland McCoy contributed 18 points in this game, Thomas Faber scored 13 points, and Dewayne Vass added another 10 points.
After their first true road game and neutral site game, Iowa Western is happy to be coming back home after earning these two key victories.
“This is a great achievement and a lot of credit goes to the guys,” Van Riessen said. “It’s always harder to play on the road. Whether if it’s a neutral game or a true road game, you have to be more focused, play harder, and play together and our guys did all those things.”
Iowa Western returns to the court again on Tuesday when they host Central College-Columbus at Reiver Arena at 6 p.m.
Iowa Western (5-0) 47 43 -- 90
North Central Missouri (3-3) 33 30 -- 63
Iowa Western 31 45 -- 76
Kansas City, KS (2-2) 35 32 -- 67