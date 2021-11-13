Reivers win two in KC

Iowa Western men’s basketball is keeping things rolling after winning their first two regular-season games away from Reiver arena at the Keith Lindsey Classic in Kansas City, Kansas.

The Reivers defeated North Central Missouri on Saturday afternoon 90-63 to improve to 5-0 on the season. Four Reiver players scored double-digit points on Saturday as the Reiver defense again turned into easy transition baskets the other way.

“Offensively, I thought we really shared the ball well,” Reivers coach Chad Van Riessen said. “We got a lot of the shots that we’re always looking to get and they really got into the flow of the offense.

“Another big thing was that we were able to get defensive stops and create transition baskets. We kept getting consecutive stops and did a great job of passing the ball ahead and it created a lot of opportunities for us in transition and that allowed us to go on some big runs.”

Dewayne Vass led the Reivers with 21 points in this game, Jaden Flournoy was right behind him with 20 points, Roland McCoy added another 19 points, and Sean Black had 10 points in this game.