Tim Rohwer

The Times

At the corner of Main and Second streets in Springfield is a shop where folks can purchase a wide variety of vintage furniture and other home décor items.

Also available, are locally-produced products like soap, ceramics, jewelry and candles.

It’s ReMain, chosen to be one of a select group of businesses as part of this year’s Nebraska Passport Program.

“Business has been good,” said Ashley Evon, a co-owner. “It’s a combination of local makers and our vintage items that we bring in, largely home décor. Some we have are wholesale, some are on consignment.”

Ashley co-owns the business with her husband, Jordan, and her sister-in-law and her husband, Alicia and Joe Victora.

“It’s a family affair, absolutely,” Ashley said. “ReMain is part-time for all of us. It keeps us busy in a good way.”

This is their first venture in running a shop, but they’ve all been collecting interesting, vintage items for years.

“We had an opportunity to get this site,” Ashley said. “It just made sense for us to start this business.”

Following a long renovation period, they officially opened on April 29, 2022.

The shop offers a new venue for local makers to display and sell their particular skills.

“We have a lot of local makers, around 30,” Ashley said. “And, 95 percent of them are from Nebraska, a large majority of that is from Springfield. We have quite a few who have never been in a brick and mortar before. They would sell online or at a pop-up or a craft fair or trade show.”

On sale in the shop by these local makers are soaps, cutting boards, coasters, candles, ceramics, honey products and much more.

The makers each have their own section where their items are for sale, along with their photo and a brief career background.

The other part of the business is the selling of vintage furniture and other home décor items, particularly from the 1960s and ‘70s.

Shoppers can find chairs, sofas, lamps, tables, vases, glassware, art pieces, dishes and more.

“It’s a wide range of stuff,” Ashley said. “It’s heavily vintage from the ‘60s and ‘70s.”

Much of these items came from garage sales, estate sales, and auctions.

Others are brought in people who may no longer need their items.

“We’re trying to find second-hand quality items,” Ashley said. “We do some repurposing of furniture and wood refinishing, all in-house. And, we try to be under retail price-wise. We try to be as reasonable as we can.”

The shop serves another purpose. By collecting furniture and other home items, it helps the environment by keeping them out of landfills, Ashley said.

The owners are also planning to spiffy up the exterior like a new awning over the windows.

To be selected in this year’s Nebraska Passport program has been good for business, Ashley said.

“It has brought us a lot more people. It’s been great for getting our name out there.”

Springfield City Administrator Kathleen Gottsch said about ReMain, “It’s a cool, unique shop that opened up in town. They have new treasures in there and new goods from area artists.”

Ashley added, “The Springfield community has been great. It has been very supportive. It’s been a lot of fun.”

​