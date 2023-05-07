Renaissance faire May 7, 2023 May 7, 2023 Updated 39 min ago 0 1 of 5 A crowd swarms to watch the knights battle at the Strawberry Field stage. One patron sports a masked executioner costume. Although he didn't speak, he was able to hand signal that he's been coming to the renaissance festival for 20 years. GRACE BELLINGHAUSEN GRACE BELLINGHAUSEN Renaissance Fair newcomer Natalie Guenther rifles through corsets at one of the over 50 vendors store fronts. GRACE BELLINGHAUSEN Families gather under a pavilion and kids stand on benches to secure the best view of the Knights joust. GRACE BELLINGHAUSEN Related to this story Most Popular Hawaiian Bros. Island Grill first metro location set for Gretna Hawaiian Bros. Island Grill is expected to open its first Omaha metro location southwest of Interstate 80 & Highway 370 in Gretna by the e… New owners, new attitude: Maggie May's Rodeo Saloon is open for business Miller knows it might take a little while, but he wants Rodeo patrons, both regulars and newcomers, to know that the behavior exhibited in the… Federal government sues four Iowa businessmen accused of bilking taxpayers out of millions Four Iowa businessmen accused of fraudulently collecting millions in tax credits from the U.S. Treasury are now being sued in federal court fo… Five educators honored with Nelson Excellence in Teaching awards Five teachers were presented Excellence in Teaching awards from the Nelson Family Foundation during the 15th annual awards ceremony Thursday a… Ring family celebrates a century of service in the trucking industry The McClelland Community Center was filled with who had come to help the Ring family celebrate the 100th anniversary of its trucking company, …