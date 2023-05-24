Council Bluffs Development Department heard the good and the bad Tuesday concerning the proposed East Manawa development, which is located between East Manawa and Mohawk Street, south of the Council Bluffs Country Club golf course.

The city purchased the 93 acres with money from the American Rescue Plan Act in 2022. The proposed project is intended to provide mixed use residential housing and retail.

Saying that Council Bluffs has a "desperate need" for housing, members of the city's development department set out in the evening meeting showing city residents how the project would would provide needed housing and grow the city's tax base.

Christopher Gibbons, Council Bluff's planning and code compliance manager, explained the housing and retail development over a map of the same to a group of residents.

The 93-acre plot is divided into five different areas, each one, at least conceptually at present, contains the various housing units: Townhouses, single family dwellings and row houses. Nearly 14 acres is set aside for detention -- of water, as the ground water so close to the lake can be quite high, Gibbons said, but the detention should accommodate the need to keep basements dry.

Keeping dry was a major concern of the Linda Fisher, neighbor of the proposed development on Mohawk.

"When the river floods the ground water can really be problem for structures in this area," Fisher said. " During the recent floods, I had a sump pump running 24-7 for three days."

Fisher said she and her neighbors are concerned with the potential traffic flow in and out of the development.

"My neighbors and I didn't have a say in any of this," Fisher said. "I feel like I'm going to have to sell my house, which I've been living in since I was 17, 52 years ago. This will affect all of us here."

But it wasn’t all bad news for the proposal. Many people wanted to know how things would work, in terms of the division how the housing would be. What was a row house and how would the retail end of things work.

The retail, while not a big issue as the East Manawa area is close to a business district on Veterans’ Highway. But having a coffee shop close to home, a convenience store when one’s out of milk would be nice people listening agreed.

Scott Nordstrom, an architect with Altus, said that the rough estimate would be in the neighborhood of 1,000 houses. Some will house families, some single adults so the very rough estimate would be a population increase in the area of more than 1,000 people. That would be on the low end of the estimates of the increase in people and vehicles.

“But,” Gibbons said. ”It’s early days. The city has to zone it. We don’t know if the city will have income requirements or housing for the elderly, but it’s still early.”