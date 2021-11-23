Saintes suffocate Trojans

Tight defense and an early 10-0 Saintes run helped lead St. Albert to a season-opening victory over Tri-Center 48-8 on Tuesday night.

“The defense starts with our guards,” Saintes coach Dick Wettengel said. “We put great pressure on their guards and then we have some bigs that are tough to score over. I was really pleased with the defense and how they played.”

The Saintes got right down to business as the defense didn’t allow the Trojans a shot from the floor to go in until the second quarter and allowed just six points for the whole first half. In addition, Pear Reisz hit three treys in the first half and Ella Klusman and the team played tenacious defense to help the Saintes run away from the Trojans quickly.

Klusman also co-led all scorers with 15 points to give herself a double-double on opening night with 10 steals. Reisz also scored 15 points for the Saintes.

Alexis Flaharty led the Trojans with four points.

The Saintes started the second half scoring the first 20 points of the second half. The Trojan's first second-half bucket didn’t come until less than three minutes in the fourth quarter remained. While work remains to be done overall, Wettengel was very pleased with the Sainte’s performance for their first game.