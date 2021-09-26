Sept. 26 Face of the Day: Carter White and Allison Narmi

Carter White and Allison Narmi will both leave legacies when they leave St. Albert High School, and they both notched another achievement after being crowned homecoming king and queen Friday afternoon.

The renovated St. Albert gym was full of school spirit as a pep rally and coronation ceremony kicked things off ahead of the Falcons’ homecoming game against Earlham. At the end of it all, White and Narmi came away with the crown.

White is the son of Kevin and Jill White, and he’s a senior at St. Albert. He is a multi-sport athlete who is just a couple months removed from winning the state baseball title with the Falcons this past summer.

He’s played baseball for five years, basketball and tennis for four and football for two. He said he’s excited to get one last year in competing for St. Albert, and the seniors are hoping for more state tournament runs, especially in basketball.

Moments after being crowned homecoming king, White said it was an honor knowing how much support he has behind him at St. Albert.

“It’s very exciting,” he said. “It’s a great feeling to know that there are so many people who are here for me. It’s a great community.”