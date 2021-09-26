Sept. 26 Face of the Day: Carter White and Allison Narmi

Carter White and Allison Narmi will both leave legacies when they leave St. Albert High School, and they both notched another achievement after being crowned homecoming king and queen Friday afternoon.
The renovated St. Albert gym was full of school spirit as a pep rally and coronation ceremony kicked things off ahead of the Falcons’ homecoming game against Earlham. At the end of it all, White and Narmi came away with the crown.
White is the son of Kevin and Jill White, and he’s a senior at St. Albert. He is a multi-sport athlete who is just a couple months removed from winning the state baseball title with the Falcons this past summer.
He’s played baseball for five years, basketball and tennis for four and football for two. He said he’s excited to get one last year in competing for St. Albert, and the seniors are hoping for more state tournament runs, especially in basketball.
Moments after being crowned homecoming king, White said it was an honor knowing how much support he has behind him at St. Albert.
“It’s very exciting,” he said. “It’s a great feeling to know that there are so many people who are here for me. It’s a great community.”
Narmi is also a senior at St. Albert, and she is the daughter of Joe and Sally Narmi. She, too, is a multi-sport athlete, and has played volleyball, basketball and tennis for four years and competed in speech for a year.
Narmi is also active off the court, serving as president of the student council, vice president of National Honor Society, a member of the drama department and editor of The Accipiter. Following her homecoming queen crowning, Narmi said it was a touching moment, and just one of many great memories she hopes to make her senior year.
“This is just so sweet of everyone,” she said. “I’m looking forward to making a lot more memories with my friends.” White is undecided his college plans and Narmi plans on attending either the University of Notre Dame or Kansas University to study accounting.
They both have bright futures ahead of them, but they both want to savor the rest of their time at St. Albert.