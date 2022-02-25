Come meet me at the Sorensen PetSmart! Please call the location listed to see if I'm still there before heading... View on PetFinder
Four men and one woman are in custody after an alleged home invasion and robbery that occurred on Tuesday afternoon.
Mark Royer and Bill Gillman of Council Bluffs didn’t imagine themselves getting inducted to the 2022 Iowa Girls Coaching Association Basketbal…
Treynor boys basketball looked to be on its way to a substate final, leading Red Oak by eight with just over two minutes to go during the Clas…
Underwood outscored Treynor 12-2 down the stretch to earn their first trip to the state tournament since 2004 with a 35-21 victory in the Class 2A Region 8 final at Lewis Central High School.
With five teams within one game of first place heading into the final weekend of the Big Ten Conference women’s basketball season, there is only one thing that matters to Iowa.
At its peak in the 1990s, Kmart operated about 2,400 stores and employed 350,000 in the United States and Canada.
Plans are ready for the Council Bluffs Community School District’s 38,000-square-foot Early Learning Center that will be built facing east at …
St. John Lutheran Church has completed a two-phase, $5.7 million expansion and remodeling project at its facility at 633 Willow Ave.
Class 4A No. 2 Glenwood girls basketball feels like it has unfinished business in Des Moines after losing in the state championship game last year. They'll return to Wells Fargo Arena with an eye toward the title after rolling past Winterset 76-43 Wednesday night.
