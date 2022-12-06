SHARE Iowa's first Giving Tuesday a success

SHARE Iowa is celebrating the generosity of the community this week after tallying Giving Tuesday numbers that reflect a dedication to community in its first year.

The global giving event, traditionally the Tuesday after Thanksgiving, is a metro area partnership between SHARE Omaha and SHARE Iowa and is supported by Core Bank and TS Bank.

New this year, SHARE Iowa is a one-stop donation platform for sowing good to nonprofits in nine counties throughout western Iowa. Powered by the Community Foundation for Western Iowa, SHARE Iowa connects neighbors to easy ways of doing good through financial giving, in-kind donations of items and volunteerism.

Between both organizations' platforms and resources, participating communities and nonprofits raised more than $4.2 million dollars. Of that number, the Community Foundation for Western Iowa, with its 20% match to endowments during #GivingTuesday712, helped raise more than $1.25 million of the overall total to benefit and ensure the ongoing sustainability of nonprofits in western Iowa, according to a Facebook post made by the organization.

“On #GivingTuesday712, 229 donations were made into endowment funds with the Community Foundation for Western Iowa, supporting 25 different organizations," said President of the Community Foundation for Western Iowa and SHARE Iowa Executive Director Donna Dostal. "The Community Foundation, with its SHARE Iowa initiative, has helped raise over $1.25 million to benefit and ensure the ongoing sustainability of nonprofits in our region, and donations continue coming in through the end of the year.”

In addition, more than 1,800 gifts from new donors contributed to the success of over 700 regional nonprofits. These nonprofits also garnered more than 100 new volunteers and fulfilled over 27,000 wish list items.

According to Dostal, SHARE Iowa has nearly doubled in participating nonprofits since its launch in September 2022, an 82% increase in under three months.

Participating nonprofits and the public told SHARE Iowa that having Iowa-based representation with the SHARE Iowa platform is a huge benefit, and multiple organizations reported having new donors this year, according to a press release.

“For a first-year organization who signed up at the last minute, it was great to get several donations," Elizabeth Hunter with Pollinator Alliance of the Heartland told SHARE Iowa.

#GivingTuesday712 sponsor, TS Bank, donated 334 hats and mittens to local schoolchildren and almost 6,000 diapers for area nonprofits.

“Our donations were greater than expected, and we received two volunteers via the SHARE website," said Richard Warner with the Historical Society of Pottawattamie County.

Bridgette Watson, Council Bluffs Schools Foundation, said Giving Tuesday is a special day for the foundation.

“Each year we feel an overwhelming sense of gratitude for all the community members, businesses and alumni, near and far, who give in support of the children, families and staff of the district," she said. "We are incredibly thankful for The Community Foundation and their leadership in establishing SHARE Iowa and the SHARE Iowa giving platform. What an incredible tool for donors to give back to their favorite organizations. It’s a truly easy, convenient way for donors to give.”