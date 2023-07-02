"The first week was kind of scary," Carol said. "CE was out of town when he arrived, and so I had a friend go with me."

But Carol said Nagayasu was easy to get along with and fit right in. She remembers Nagayasu reading her a letter his father had written directing Nagayasu to follow CE and Carol's family rules.

Carol said being a host family for foreign exchange students gave her children an experience they might not otherwise have been able to have living in Shenandoah.

"It was a great year, and I felt that our children needed to know there were other people in the world who were very much like us," Carol said.

Brian said the experience of having foreign exchange students as part of their family positively impacted him into adulthood. Without that experience, he feels he wouldn't be as comfortable communicating with individuals from other countries.

As a faculty member at Iowa State University, he encourages students to study abroad, saying, "I think it would help us get to a point where we understand that everybody in the world is pretty much the same. They all want to be loved by somebody and want to have a safe place to live."

Brian said some of his best friends throughout high school were foreign exchange students, and it is vital to see the program continue in Shenandoah.

When the school year ended in 1980, Nagayasu returned to Japan and had to complete one more year of high school there before attending Tsukuba University, where he studied computer engineering.

After college, he spent several years designing computer chips before accepting a job with a Japanese company that took him and his wife to live in Longmont, Colorado, for six or seven years before returning to Neyagawa, Japan, a part of Osaka, where they currently live.

Nagayasu has continued to work in computers and travels a lot for his job calling the Hornbuckles whenever he is in the United States.

Nagayasu said school in America wasn't easy at first, especially English literature, but he enjoyed participating in concert band, marching band and music. He played the flute, and when he returned home to Japan, he played in the Tsukuba University orchestra, where he met his wife. He said schools in America provided more opportunities for group activities than in Japan.

Jane Nelson, Carol's sister, said Nagayasu had a "rude awakening to Midwestern weather" soon after he arrived in Shenandoah. She said a tornado destroyed property south of Shenandoah near the Nelson farm where she and Carol grew up, and high school students were sent to help look for belongings in the fields.

"Masaru didn't have any idea what was going on," Nelson said.

Nagayasu recollects being told to go to the basement the night of the storm.

"The next day at school, I think the first class was band, so we went to the band classroom but then transferred to the bus again and went to the field," Nagayasu said. He remembers the house on the Nelson farm being untouched but said, "The tree in front of the house just disappeared."

Nagayasu also remembers giving slide shows to community and service organizations about Japan after the first high school semester.

The two families have kept in close contact over the years, each visiting one another. The Hornbuckle's traveled to Japan for Nagayasu's wedding, and he often travels to the United States. One of Nagayasu's daughters even spent a week with CE and Carol.

Nagayasu remembers how difficult it was 40 years ago to communicate with foreign countries. He said now, with the internet, people feel like they are interacting more with people in other countries, but he said, "They're really not. They're really communicating with computer, not a person."

He said with the internet at people's fingertips, sometimes they feel like they have been to other countries or understand what other countries are like.

"But actually physically being there interfacing in person, that's completely different," Nagayasu said.

Nagayasu noted one main difference he noticed while in Shenandoah compared to home in Japan was all the family activities in the evenings he got to experience with the Hornbuckles. He said there is not as much family time in Japan in the evenings.

While it was hard for Nagayasu to be away from his family in Japan initially, he said adjusting didn't take long. He said it was a good experience that year and nice being part of the Shenandoah community. He said while going to coffee with CE on this visit; it was nice running into people that still remembered him.

Carol said many times when families host an AFS student, it turns into a long-lasting relationship that positively impacts the entire family. She said it is a very selective program, and they work to match people up by interests, likes and dislikes. She said host families are encouraged to treat the AFS students like their own children with responsibilities and rules.

When matching foreign exchange students with host families, Carrie Schuster, a member of the Shenandoah AFS Chapter, said both fill out a questionnaire detailing their likes and dislikes and interests.

She said several steps follow after host families fill out an application and provide references, including a home visit and interview.

During the home visit, Schuster said she looks to ensure the AFS student has a bedroom that will not be shared with more than one sibling. She said there must also be a closet for the student, adequate study space, and an adequate kitchen and bathroom. Schuster noted photos of the home must be submitted to the AFS organization to ensure where the students are placed is a safe place to live.

Schuster said the AFS organization also looks at what opportunities the community offers, and the school district is contacted to ensure they will accept an AFS student for the school year.

As far as what is expected of a host family, Schuster said you are expected to provide the student with a safe and welcoming place to live and accept them as part of your family. As a host family, she said you're allowing those students to see what America is like "in your part of the world."

While host families provide meals and general hygiene items, Schuster said the local Shenandoah AFS Chapter pays for the student's school lunches throughout the school year. She said the students arrive with their own money, and if they want to purchase a special shampoo, for example, or something specific, they can do that with their own money.

"Hosting is amazing," Schuster said, having hosted three AFS students over the years. "Each time was fantastic,"

Schuster said she encourages anyone interested in being a host family to fill out an application and try it saying it is very fulfilling for the entire family.

"We're connected with three different individuals across the world," Schuster said. "How amazing is that."

Linda Henderson, treasurer of the Shenandoah AFS Chapter, said host families are there to support the students in the same way they would support their own children and attend all the extracurricular activities that the student may be involved in.

Anyone interested in applying to be a host family can contact Schuster at 712-308-3412 or Henderson at 712-246-8000.