Shirley A. Shanno, age 92, of Council Bluffs, passed away June 10, 2023, at CHI-Immanuel Hospital, in Omaha, Neb.

Shirley was born March 3, 1931, in Denver, Colo., to the late Jesse E. and Myrtle E. (Miller) Jenkins. She graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School in 1949 and attended business school. Shirley married Roy Shanno on June 4, 1950. She worked as a clerk for the Union Pacific Railroad for nine years and then worked in retail for Brandeis and Younkers Department Stores and SW8 Senior Services for 15 years, retiring in 2006. Shirley was an active member of Broadway Christian Church, serving as Sunday School teacher, Diaconate, Elder, financial secretary and a member of the church choir.

In addition to her parents, Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, Roy Shanno in 1990; and her sisters, Mildred Shanno and Dorothy Ingersoll Hawkins.

Shirley is survived by her son, Todd (Jean) Shanno, of Council Bluffs; daughter, LeAnn (Tim) Von Eschen, of Minneapolis, Minn.; grandchildren, Christopher (Jessica), Jesse (Denise), all of Council Bluffs; greatgrandchildren, Samuel, Bayleigh, Jayce, Brynleigh and Shaydyn; nieces and nephews.

Funeral service, Saturday, 11 a.m., at Cutler-O'Neil l -MeyerWoodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Interment, Memorial Park Cemetery, with a lunch following at The Dock Bar & Grill, 401 Veterans Memorial Hwy. Visitation with the family one hour prior to the service, Saturday, at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to Broadway Christian Church, 2658 Ave. A,