Sigh May 20, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save View on PetFinder Tags Wire Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Illinois girl missing for 6 years found in NC after she was recognized from Netflix series Kayla Unbehaun was spotted at a shop in Asheville, North Carolina, by someone who recognized her from an episode of Netflix’s “Unsolved Myster… Bellevue woman sustains life-threatening injury in Council Bluffs crash A 19-year-old Bellevue woman suffered life-threatening injuries in a one-vehicle crash early Sunday in eastern Council Bluffs. Thomas Jefferson High School junior doing internship at local law firm Emma Planck, a junior, is already an intern at McGinn Law Firm in Council Bluffs. Iowa seniors, veterans can apply for new property tax break Iowa seniors and veterans can begin applying for a new property tax credit created by legislation signed into law earlier this month by Gov. K… No bail for Council Bluffs man accused of shooting mother of his child, killing her brother Elijah Logan, 22, now faces seven felony charges: First-degree murder, two counts of use of a firearm to commit a felony, first-degree assault…