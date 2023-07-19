TS Bank has partnered with Advance Southwest Iowa Corporation and several other local companies to host REV, a small business pitch competition, where $15,000 will be distributed to one or more entrepreneurs.

From the pool of applicants, a third-party committee will select up to five businesses to pitch on all aspects of their business in front of a judges panel and live audience on Thursday, Nov. 2, at the Hoff Family Arts and Culture Center.

"We invite local businesses to pitch their current or future business idea for a chance to earn more capital. We want to help elevate startups and for more small business dreams to become a reality in the southwest Iowa region," TS Banking Group President of Community Banking Dave Wise said in a news release. To apply, visit tsbank.com/rev and download the application. The application deadline is Sept. 10.

TS Bank originally started REV in 2015 in an effort to spur economic growth and encourage business owners to continue pursuing their dreams. As of today, over $114,000 has been awarded through this program, according to the release.

At last year's event, Nesting Grounds, a coffee shop and gathering place in Underwood, received $10,000 for a new drive thru and walk-up light up menu boards, microphone system, headsets, patio lighting, shades and an outdoor speaker system.

Fermented Felon — a business making Handcrafted kombucha using natural ingredients with a cause helping felons through fellowship, fortitude and friendship — was also awarded $4,000 last year for two new 1,000-liter variable volume fermenters to help defray production costs.

"We enjoy partnering with TS Bank to host REV in southwest Iowa," Advance Southwest Iowa Corporation Entrepreneurial Development Manager Niki Ferguson said in the release. "The prizes awarded through REV can act as a catalyst for growth and realize the impact of the pitch competition goes far beyond the funds, as connections made are just as significant."