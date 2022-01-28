I'm a typical puppy that loves to play. If you're ready for some excitement in your life, I'm the one... View on PetFinder
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
The Abraham Lincoln boys basketball team beat Le Mars Friday night, but Lynx star Josh Dix suffered a serious injury at the end of the game.
Brent Hoesing has been chosen as the next superintendent of Lewis Central Community School District.
With the completion of another phase of construction at its Council Bluffs Southlands campus, Google’s said Tuesday it’s investment in the cit…
An effort by the Lewis Township Fire Department to have a traffic light installed outside its station off Iowa Highway 92 continues.
Class 4A No. 4 Abraham Lincoln boys basketball took the court for the first time since losing their leading scorer and Iowa commit Josh Dix.
There’s a first time for everything, as Pacific Junction’s Roy Reumann will tell you.
The three finalists for superintendent of Lewis Central Community School are Dr. Joel Beyenhof, Dr. Brenton Hoesing and Dr. Nicole Kooiker, th…
A Council Bluffs is currently in the Cass County Jail in Nebraska after allegedly leading authorities on a high-speed chase along U.S. Highway 75 on Wednesday afternoon.
Instead of basking in the spotlight Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes ran across the field, bobbing and weaving around players and media, to meet his counterpart – Bills quarterback Josh Allen – to share a hug and pats on the back.
Seventeen employees of Nebraska’s prison system more than doubled the size of their paychecks during the past fiscal year. How? They made more in overtime pay than they did in base salary, according to data provided by the state.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.