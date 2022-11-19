Snow White - In Foster Home

You can apply to adopt Snow White here: https://felius.org/adopt/ View on PetFinder
A Council Bluffs third-grader is stuck in a waiting game.
For now, the Nebraska mountain lion is living in an enclosure originally built to house leopards confiscated from a meth lab.
Two Lewis Central turnovers turned into 14 points for the Saints as Xavier Cedar Rapids defeated Lewis Central 45-38 in Thursday night’s Class…
From day one, Lewis Central coach Justin Kammrad and the team’s mindset has been to not defend the title but to go win it again. This Thursday…
A 16-year-old Bellevue boy died Tuesday night when his car left an Interstate 80 on-ramp at high speed in southwest Omaha.
Construction has begun on an addition to Immanuel Communities’ Graceview Courtyard at 1681 College Road in Council Bluffs.
With the certification of the election results yesterday, Democrat Josh Turek officially became the state representative for Iowa House Distri…
A 27-year-old Council Bluffs man died in a one-vehicle crash early Tuesday in Omaha's Blackstone neighborhood.
Four University of Idaho students found dead in an off-campus home were targeted and the killer or killers used a knife or other "edged weapon," police disclosed Tuesday.
The Council Bluffs City Council voted down a resolution this week that would have provided $150,000 over three years to Pottawattamie Arts, Cu…
