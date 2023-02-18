Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Hello from SOLAS, and welcome to the next chapter of cats, cats, kittens!

This week, SOLAS would like to send a great big thank you to everyone who made last week’s Low-Cost Vaccination and Microchip Clinic a huge success. A special thank you goes to Dr. Barb Lee of Valley View Vet who, along with her staff, administered almost 1,000 vaccines. We also want to thank SOLAS’s own volunteers who did over 75 microchips. This was a huge day — our biggest ever! Thank you to everyone.

Next, we are very excited to share the details of our upcoming Bingo Bash. This will be held March 16 from 6 to 8 p.m. at The Grass Wagon in Council Bluffs. Admission and your first Bingo card is included for $10. There are tons of amazing prizes, a silent auction and a mystery raffle. Snacks and non-alcoholic drinks will be available for a donation and we will have a cash bar. Additional Bingo cards, raffle tickets and other items are available for purchase. This should be a lot of fun. We hope to see you there!

Now onto the good stuff — the cats!

The first group of kittens is celebrating this week over the Chief’s win at the Super Bowl (like half of the Midwest!). We are pleased to introduce you to Kelsey, Tuney, Creed and Willow (the cheerleader). They are all about 6 months old and are ready to find their furever football loving homes.

Next is Little Boy. He is 6 months old also and is sweet as can be. He is totally chill and, as obvious by the picture, likes to cuddle stuffed animals. He is ready to go now!

The last cat we have is a special one. Henny Penny is pictured here below a former visiting foster. She has been in foster care for 6 months now, but is still learning to trust humans. She came from a bad drug house situation, hence her hesitation to trust. She is getting better but just requires a special patient human to teach her to love.

All SOLAS animals are fully vetted and microchipped prior to adoption. Animals are often available for adoption through their foster homes directly or at PetSmart in Council Bluffs most Saturdays. If you have interest in a particular cat, please email or call us.

If you want to help, SOLAS always needs volunteer fosters, or you can donate supplies through our Amazon Wish List at tinyurl.com/solaslist or donate via PayPal at paypal.me/solaspetadoption. Contact info@solaspetadoption.org for info on volunteering, adoption or anything else. You may also call us at 402-577-0213.