Hello from SOLAS, and welcome to the next chapter of cats, cats, kittens!

This week, we are going to start this column with a little story. The story of how SOLAS rescue came to be. SOLAS- full name Support Our Local Animal Shelter, was started in 1993 by Mary and Mike Jones and a small, hardworking, group of volunteers. The purpose of the group is to assist in the care and placement of the animals from local shelters. We are now a network of volunteer foster homes who will work diligently for the health, happiness, socialization, and general well-being for all animals, whether from a shelter, stray or owner surrender (as space allows).

This week, we have a great example of how SOLAS has fulfilled that mission to a “T”. About 2 months ago, SOLAS hear the call of a family of a mom and newborn babies in Grand Island. The local shelter was full and was going to have to put them down. The vet they were at could not keep them. Several of our fosters raced there and rescued these wonderful animals. This is the very definition of support our local animal shelter! They are now happy and should be ready for adoption in a month or two!

In another example of supporting another rescue, we have C.J. She has come all the way from Texas. She has been here 2 weeks and is still super scared. She is one year old and fully vetted. She does NOT care for other pets in the home, so would prefer to be alone. She is super nice but very worried. Plan on a few weeks of slow introductions to get this pretty girl to settle in to your home!

Lastly this week, we have Boo and Ellie. They came to us after the owner had to go into a care facility. Ellie is extremely social & demands attention from everyone. Boo is a scaredy cat - as his name suggests. He hides but once he gets to know you, he lets you see his sweet personality. He enjoys being talked to & pets. Boo is LH black & silky beautiful. Ellie is a LH brown tabby. They have their claws & use the litter box like pros. They are bonded & must go together. These two are available for meeting and adoption at one our wonderful partners- Club Meow in Council Bluffs. Go see Mel there and ask to meet these two!

All SOLAS animals are fully vetted and microchipped prior to adoption. Animals are often available for adoption through their foster homes directly or at PetSmart in Council Bluffs most Saturdays. If you have interest in a particular cat, please email or call us. If you want to help, SOLAS always needs volunteer fosters, or you can donate supplies through our Amazon Wish List at tinyurl.com/solaslist or donate via PayPal at paypal.me/solaspetadoption. Contact info@solaspetadoption.org for info on volunteering, adoption, or anything else. You may also call us at 402-577-0213.