Some batches of Lidocaine being recalled

Teligent Pharma is recalling five lots of Lidocaine HCl Topical Solution 4%, 50mL, because the firm’s testing has found it to be super potent based on an Out of Specification result obtained at the 18-month stability timepoint.

Use of the super potent product would result in a higher than intended lidocaine dose. An increased lidocaine dose could lead to the development of local anesthetic systemic toxicity, depending on the duration of the treatment and the specific patient.

Local anesthetic systemic toxicity can result in central nervous system reactions, including excitation and/or depression and more serious signs of cardiovascular toxicity, such as bradycardia, hypotension and even cardiovascular collapse. If local anesthetic systemic toxicity is not recognized and treated quickly, severe morbidity and even death can result.

Adults, the elderly who are more likely to use this product and children of lower body weight are more likely to experience local anesthetic systemic toxicity if a higher than intended lidocaine concentration is administered.

To date, Teligent Pharma has not received any reports of adverse events related to this recall.

Units of Lidocaine Hydrochloride Topical Solution USP 4% (40 mg/mL), 50 mL bottle being recalled include the following: