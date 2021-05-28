SOPHIE
Sophie will be shown by appointment only. If you are interested in learning more about this animal, please fill out... View on PetFinder
Related to this story
Most Popular
Two people are in custody after a brief vehicle pursuit Tuesday in Council Bluffs.
"It was happiness that I found him — that I could give the family closure — but then ... spotting his body ... it hit me hard."
- Updated
The student was internally decapitated, and her head was held on to her body by just the stem of her brain.
- Updated
The girl — daughter of the suspect's then-girlfriend — survived the chokings, each of which lasted a minute or more. The suspect, who has with a litany of prison stints, including one for child abuse — faces attempted murder charges.
When Underwood senior Brayden Wollan crossed the finish line during the 1600-meter relay in first place during the final day of the Iowa High …
The Oscar-nominated star posted a shirtless picture of himself spending a joyful moment by the pool to Instagram Monday, captioned: "Trans bb's first swim trunks."
In the wake of the Iowa Legislature’s passage and Gov. Reynolds’ signing of a last-minute law prohibiting schools from requiring students to w…
When Underwood senior Brayden Wollan crossed the finish line during the 1600-meter relay in first place during the final day of the Iowa High …