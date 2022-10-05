Special Olympics bowling competition rolls into Council Bluffs

IKM-Manning High School senior Madelyn Snyder, second from left, and junior Hollie Blum, second from right, assist Jamie Mastel, left, and Grace Downing with Thomas Jefferson High School during the annual Special Olympics Iowa Southwest Area bowling competition at Thunderbowl in Council Bluffs on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022. Katie Wiese, senior director of regional field services for Special Olympics Iowa, said a group of about 240 bowlers consisting of children, teens, adults and seniors from Fremont, Harrison, Mills, Pottawattamie and Shelby counties gathered to engage for a spot for Special Olympics Iowa's state bowling competition on Nov. 19. Wiese said it's always great to get the region's athletes together for competition and socializing alike. "It's awesome," she said. "We love these days where we can have all the athletes out here with an opportunity to compete against each other and have a good time."